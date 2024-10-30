Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
30 Oct 2024
UEFA has unveiled an exciting new strategy called Unstoppable and is pledging to invest €1 billion into women’s European football by 2030.
The strategy builds on the successes of UEFA’s previous initiative, Time for Action, which launched in 2019. It aims to secure a bright future for female players, coaches, referees, volunteers and fans across Europe.
UEFA aims to make football the most played team sport for women and girls in every European country.
UEFA wants Europe to be home to the world’s top players by creating six fully professional leagues and supporting 5,000 fully professional female players.
UEFA wants to make women’s football the most sustainable and investable sport, with a focus on breaking records for UEFA competitions.
Women’s football is to be celebrated for its unique values and strong sense of community. The goal is to create a space where everyone feels they have a place in the sport, regardless of their role or background.
Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s managing director of women’s football, emphasised the progress already made in recent years, stating: “European women’s football has never been in a better place. National teams and clubs are excelling thanks to enormous investments, improved competition structures, and thousands of emerging professional playing opportunities.”
“Women’s football in Europe has become a sport for the masses, attracting an ever-growing and diverse fan base, and partners that wholeheartedly contribute to its growth. It is our promise to keep investing and collectively lead the game forward, with all European national associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, and partners part of our journey – because women’s football is Unstoppable.”
The Unstoppable initiative has received enthusiastic support from influential figures in women’s football, including Lioness legend Jill Scott, Chelsea and England star Lauren James, and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí.
The Unstoppable strategy aims to elevate women’s football, making it more inclusive and professionally competitive. The combination of major investments, expanding opportunities for players, and growing fan engagement suggests a strong five years ahead for the sport.
