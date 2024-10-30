By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 7:54 • 1 minute read

Image: El Cabeço.es / Facebook.

An event dedicated to remembering those who lost their lives in world wars was held on October 27 in Pinoso.

The event was organised by the British Legion, based in Pinoso, in collaboration with the Council.

The ceremony gathered 25 participants, including councillors who walked together from the Paseo de la Constitución Roundabout at Badén de Rico Lucas to the cemetery.

Inside the cemetery, participants paused at a monument honouring those interred there.

Memory Days

The group then proceeded to the Virgen del Remedio cemetery, where a monument, inaugurated on March 24 during the III Historical and Democratic Memory Days, bears the names of six individuals deported to the Gusen and Mauthausen camps in Austria and Sachenhausen in Germany.

At the site, British Legion President Steve Kilgallon expressed gratitude to those who organized the event and called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims. Kilgallon emphasised that the event honours all victims of war conflicts, extending beyond British soldiers.

The event concluded with members of the Legion and town councillors placing wooden crosses with the names of deceased relatives.

Remembrance Sunday

This gathering served as a prelude to the British Legion’s upcoming annual remembrance event on Sunday, November 10, at the parish church, honouring victims of global conflicts.