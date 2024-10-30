By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 23:15 • 1 minute read

Young Talent Employment Fair Credit: villajoyosa.com

On October 25, over 100 enthusiastic young individuals from the province of Alicante gathered at the Auditorium Theatre in Villajoyosa for the Young Talent Employment Fair.

This event was organised by the Department of Youth of the Villajoyosa Town Council, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Alicante.

Designed to facilitate young people’s entry into the labour market, the fair served as a dynamic platform for direct interaction between attendees and representatives from various industries. Throughout the morning, participants engaged in a range of activities including workshops, insightful talks, and job interviews.

They were also given the opportunity to receive personalised guidance on job search strategies and professional growth, equipping them with vital tools to navigate the competitive job landscape.

The Employment Fair provided an opportunity to enhance their professional journey

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza emphasised the critical role of youth in society, stating, “We must provide young people with all possible resources to secure employment. This generation is exceptionally prepared to thrive in the most competitive companies, and today’s event is a significant opportunity to enhance their professional journey.”

The programme featured an array of activities, including a thought-provoking conference titled “Building Dreams: From Idea to Reality,” presented by Marcos Molto, a well-respected consultant and entrepreneur from Ibi. In addition, there was a roundtable discussion with representatives from four successful local companies who shared insights about their industries and offered advice on career development.

