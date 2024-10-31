Alhaurín mourns loss of neighbour in floods

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Result of flash flooding in Campanillas, Malaga.
Credit: Policia Nacional
A 71-year-old British man has died after being rescued from the floods in Campanillas, near Alhaurín de la Torre, the president of the Junto de Andalucía announced.
He passed away in hospital suffering from hypothermia and several cardiac arrests after being rescued from flood waters. The man whose home was is Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga has yet to be named.
The rainstorms that swept Spain hit the Valencia, Castilla la Mancha, and Malaga regions particularly hard, claiming, according to current figures, almost 100 deaths.
As Spain enters three days of official national mourning, there will be a minute of silence observed on Thursday, October 31 in Alhaurín de la Torre, out of respect for all those who tragically lost their lives as a result of the flooding. The minute of silence will take place at exactly 12 midday where officials from the local council, fire service, police forces, and schools. Weather permitting, the mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre along with other officials from the council will hold their minute of silence in Plaza Alcalde Antonio Vega González.
