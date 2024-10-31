Animals drowned and many left suffering after DANA

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:39 • 2 minutes read

Dog shelters are flooded in the Valencia region and many dogs are suffering (Photo: Facebook DARNA animal rescue)

It’s not just people that DANA has affected. The storm (also known as ‘the gota fria’) has had a devastating effect on our four-legged friends too. So many animals got swept away in the floods, especially horses and dogs, and those in dog shelters are trying to survive in water-filled kennels. The storms destroyed vast amounts of crops and livestock have died too.

After the catastrophe caused by the devastating DANA, many animal shelters in the Valencia area have been seriously affected. The dogs and the cats which survived in the rescue shelters are cold and hungry. Many are still at risk of drowning as their kennels are full of water. Food and fresh drinking water are also limited as the majority of shelters are without electricity and running water.

Dog charities support each other to keep animals alive

APROP, a dog charity based in Pego, are taking in dogs from affected shelters and providing other shelters with the necessities they need. They are asking for dog food, blankets, sheets, towels, feeders and dog beds. Donations can be dropped off between Thursday and Friday at APROP. They are located at Partida Burjo 3, 03780, Pego (Alicante), Spain. If there are no volunteers when you arrive, the team are asking you to leave the donations at the front of the shelter and they will collect them when the volunteers arrive. APROP are working with some affected animal shelters to offer them help and collaboration.

These are some of the most affected shelters in the Valencian region:

Cullera feline connection* (Cullera, Valencia)

Feline Karma* (Alfafar/Benetússer, Valencia)

Jadoul Més Que Gossos Foundation* (Cheste, Valencia)

Rescue and Love* (Cullera, Valencia)

Encarny B Ong* (Algimia de Alfara, Valencia)

Kproject*

Cencaval*

Help dogs among friends* (Benaguacil, Valencia)

minipow shelter*

Petjades trobades* (Torrent, Valencia)

Dream minisanctuary*

SOS podencos*

Modepran* (Carlet, Valencia)

Adopta Valencia. Maria’s shelter* (Sueca, Valencia)

DARNA* (Carlet, Valencia)

Most animal shelters are also asking for temporary foster carers, just for a few weeks until the damage can be repaired and the water subsides. If you would like to help and can give a dog somewhere warm and safe to stay, please get in touch with your local shelter. These dogs need love, food and comfort. They are as traumatised as we humans are after this awful disaster, the first natural disaster to hit Spain for many decades.