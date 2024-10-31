Biddy Mulligan’s: Community and Good Times

By EWN • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 17:30 • 1 minute read

Biddy Mulligans: The Heart of Community and Good Times Credit: Biddy Mulligans

Biddy Mulligan’s: The Heart of Community and Good Times in La Cala de Mijas

For over a decade, Biddy Mulligan’s has brought warmth, fun, and a strong sense of community to La Cala de Mijas. Open daily from 9:00 a.m., this cherished pub serves as a home away from home for locals and visitors alike.

Kickstart your day with one of La Cala’s best Full Irish Breakfast, served from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., or enjoy the variety of homemade pub grub that’s perfect for cooler weather. From hearty Guinness Steak and Ale Pie to sandwiches, salads, pizzas, burgers, and a kid’s menu, there’s something delicious for every taste. Whether you’re stopping in for breakfast, lunch, or a late afternoon bite, Biddy Mulligan’s has you covered.

Market day is especially lively, with patrons popping in for a meal or drink before or after shopping. Don’t forget to grab the latest copy of EuroWeekly to stay updated on local news and events!

Biddy Mulligan’s is a top spot for live music and great entertainment. Enjoy the vibrant sounds of Sean Murray on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Liam Waldron on Fridays, and wrap up the week with Noel Barr on Sundays from 9:00 p.m. till late. The welcoming atmosphere and lively crowd make Biddy Mulligan’s an unbeatable venue for enjoying local talent.

Sports fans will love the 18 televisions throughout the pub, featuring everything from Premier League football to Rugby Union, Formula 1, and GAA. Catch every game while enjoying a superb Guinness, a variety of beers, or a crafted cocktail.

Beyond great food and entertainment, Biddy Mulligan’s proudly supports local sports, sponsoring the Mijas Eagles Rugby team, Mijas Athletics Club, and the Costa Gaels Gaelic football team in Marbella. With strong ties to the community and support for local charities, Biddy Mulligan’s is more than just a pub – it’s a La Cala institution.

Blvd. de La Cala 29649 La Cala de Mijas Tel: 952 494 877

Biddy Mulligan’s: where everyone feels at home in the heart of La Cala de Mijas.

Sponsored