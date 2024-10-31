Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Mark Slack •
Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 21:00
• 2 minutes read
BMW 2-Series Coupe
Credit: BMW
BMW 2-Series – a car for B-road adventures in search of interesting places
BMW has an enviable history of building some fantastic sports and grand touring coupes. There are too many to mention amongst such a magnificent garage of German automotive class but arguably one of the most well-known and iconic is the E9 CS, CSi, and of course CSL, from the 1970s. It’s replacement the 6-Series is another highly sought after Munich legend. Others include the fibre-glass bodied M1, BMWs only
mid-engine car until the i8, and for those on a more normal budget any E46 Coupe, irrespective of the power plant, seems a lesson in classic coupe design in my book.
One of the latest BMW Coupe incarnations is the new 2-Series. While it may be one of the smaller BMW coupes, in the manner of the previously mentioned E46 it’s a car that represents great value for money. Heading the 2-Series Coupe engine line-up is the 3.0-litre straight six petrol unit that is mated to intelligent all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Developing 379PS this pocket rocket passes the benchmark 62 mph in a whisker over 4 seconds. Complementing the straight six engine are two four cylinder petrol units of 186PS and 248PS, once again mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.
Priced from €46,393/£38,635 standard fare across the range includes a flat bottom M leather steering wheel, heated front sports seats, the well-known BMW iDrive system and cruise control. Optional extras are such items as active cruise control, high beam assist, power glass sunroof and Harman Kardon surround sound system.
Additional optional packages for the new 2-Series Coupé include the Comfort Pack, which adds Comfort Access, Adaptive LED headlights and a wireless charging tray for charging of suitable smartphones. The Technology Pack now includes Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus options as well as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Head-Up Display. Further seat enhancements are optionally available, including Electric Seat adjustment with memory function on the driver’s side and also lumbar support.
If you’re looking for a distinctly sporting coupe, with badge heritage and German build quality, then the 2-Series Coupe could well be one for your driveway. It may not be a CSL, an M1 or bringing things even more up to date an i8, but it is a car for B-road adventures in search of interesting places. After all, that’s what sporting coupes are made for isn’t it?
