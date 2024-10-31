‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ smashes records

By Letara Draghia • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 22:16 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Mehaniq

The latest release in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 6, has led to a surge in Xbox Game Pass numbers, becoming the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise.

Unit sales across other platforms also saw a significant uptick. In an earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned that unit sales were up by more than 60 per cent on PlayStation and PC compared to previous installments. Gamers had been eagerly waiting for news of older or new Activision titles making their way to Game Pass, and it seems the wait was worth it.

With an 85 rating on OpenCritic, Black Ops 6 is the highest-rated Call of Duty game in years. The addition of the Omnimovement feature has brought a fresh dynamic to the gameplay, ensuring the competitive edge of the game is maintained.

Call of Duty’s comeback

For many fans, Black Ops 6 represents a return to form for the Call of Duty series, offering an engaging campaign and a competitive multiplayer experience that recalls the series’ glory days. The game has managed to balance nostalgia with innovation, bringing back the wow factor. The Call of Duty series has sold more than 500 million copies to date, as told by publisher Activision-Blizzard to The Washington Post.

Fans can expect more Activision titles to make their way to Game Pass, reinforcing the value of the subscription model.

