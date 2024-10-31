Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Gemma Middleton •
Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 11:52
• 3 minutes read
People are desperately trying to gain some normaility after DANA (photo:l Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Valencia.)
With the death toll already at 95 and dozens of people still missing after DANA devastated the Valencian region and severely affected other parts of Spain, charities are pulling together. Many people have lost their homes and all their belongings, some have lost loved ones and others are waiting desperately for good news that those still trapped or missing will be found safe. Three days of national mourning also begins on October 31st. Unfortunately, experts predict that more rain may be on the way and DANA (also known as ‘the gota fria’) is not over yet. Help is needed, and quickly, as travelling may become even more difficult if further rain arrives. So, the team at EWN would like to ask all our amazing readers to help in any way they can, if at all possible.
Trying to help people stay dry and fed is a top priority. Clothes, blankets and food are in desperate need. These are the places that are currently collecting items and distributing them to those affected.
Torrent
What is needed: Clothes of all sizes, blankets, diapers and food.
Where to take it: C/ del Sol, 1, Torrent
Riba-roja de Túria
What is needed: Warm clothes and blankets.
Where to take: CEIP Cervantes (C/Metge Fleming, 2)
Valencia
What is needed: Food, clothes and necessities.
Where to take it: C/ San Juan Bosco, 48, Valencia
Please do not put yourself at risk in any way and only take donations if it is safe for you to do so.
As so many people have been seriously injured, blood donations are desperately required. Due to the situation, hospitals need blood donations. For this reason, a special donation point has been set up at the Institut Luis Vives de Valencia.
Where: Insititut Luis Vives de Valencia (C/Xàtiva, 11, Valencia).
Times: from 11h to 21h.
Chiva, one of the worst small towns hit, are also in need. The entire town was flooded, and many houses became submerged underwater. They are trying to bring some normality back and need assistance to achieve that.
What is needed: Trailers, tractors, backhoes and similar.
Where to take it: Ayuntamiento de Chiva
If you are not local to the Valencian region, but would still like to help, The Red Cross has enabled different bank accounts so that donations can be made.
Santander – ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225 33512
BBVA – ES92 0182 2370 4600 1002 2227 33467
Caixabank – ES28 2100 0600 8502 0196 0066 04057
Sabadell – ES31 0081 5232 2800 0108 4716 04048
Bankinter – ES75 0128 0010 9701 0012 1395 00087
Cooperativo – ES86 0198 0500 8020 2205 3421 02727
SMS: text HELP to 28092 to donate 1,20 €, 38088 to donate 3 € or 38092 to donate 6 €
Solidarity has spread outside Valencia and there are already several localities that have opened collection points for shovels, buckets, food, water, clothing and necessities to send to those affected by the DANA.
Madrid
Where to take it: C/ Lucas Mallada, 1, local 2 (from 14h to 21h)
Pozuelo de Alarcón
Where to take it: C/ Segundo de Mata, Renfe Pozuelo (drop it off at the porter’s lodge)
The EWN team are sending love and thoughts to everyone affected by DANA. Thank you to everyone who is helping out in some way. But please remember, do not put yourself at risk and do not travel if it is not safe for you to do so.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Gemma is a content writer, teacher and screenwriter who has lived in Spain for 16 years. She's now enjoying her time as an 'empty nester'
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.