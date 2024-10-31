By Gemma Middleton • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 11:52 • 3 minutes read

People are desperately trying to gain some normaility after DANA (photo:l Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Valencia.)

With the death toll already at 95 and dozens of people still missing after DANA devastated the Valencian region and severely affected other parts of Spain, charities are pulling together. Many people have lost their homes and all their belongings, some have lost loved ones and others are waiting desperately for good news that those still trapped or missing will be found safe. Three days of national mourning also begins on October 31st. Unfortunately, experts predict that more rain may be on the way and DANA (also known as ‘the gota fria’) is not over yet. Help is needed, and quickly, as travelling may become even more difficult if further rain arrives. So, the team at EWN would like to ask all our amazing readers to help in any way they can, if at all possible.

Collection points for clothes, blankets and food

Trying to help people stay dry and fed is a top priority. Clothes, blankets and food are in desperate need. These are the places that are currently collecting items and distributing them to those affected.

Torrent

What is needed: Clothes of all sizes, blankets, diapers and food.

Where to take it: C/ del Sol, 1, Torrent

Riba-roja de Túria

What is needed: Warm clothes and blankets.

Where to take: CEIP Cervantes (C/Metge Fleming, 2)

Valencia

What is needed: Food, clothes and necessities.

Where to take it: C/ San Juan Bosco, 48, Valencia

Please do not put yourself at risk in any way and only take donations if it is safe for you to do so.

Blood is needed for those who have been seriously injured

As so many people have been seriously injured, blood donations are desperately required. Due to the situation, hospitals need blood donations. For this reason, a special donation point has been set up at the Institut Luis Vives de Valencia.

Where: Insititut Luis Vives de Valencia (C/Xàtiva, 11, Valencia).

Times: from 11h to 21h.

Chiva is calling for help

Chiva, one of the worst small towns hit, are also in need. The entire town was flooded, and many houses became submerged underwater. They are trying to bring some normality back and need assistance to achieve that.

What is needed: Trailers, tractors, backhoes and similar.

Where to take it: Ayuntamiento de Chiva

The Red Cross has set up special DANA charity accounts

If you are not local to the Valencian region, but would still like to help, The Red Cross has enabled different bank accounts so that donations can be made.

Santander – ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225 33512

BBVA – ES92 0182 2370 4600 1002 2227 33467

Caixabank – ES28 2100 0600 8502 0196 0066 04057

Sabadell – ES31 0081 5232 2800 0108 4716 04048

Bankinter – ES75 0128 0010 9701 0012 1395 00087

Cooperativo – ES86 0198 0500 8020 2205 3421 02727

SMS: text HELP to 28092 to donate 1,20 €, 38088 to donate 3 € or 38092 to donate 6 €

Other Spanish Regions are also assisting Valencia

Solidarity has spread outside Valencia and there are already several localities that have opened collection points for shovels, buckets, food, water, clothing and necessities to send to those affected by the DANA.

Madrid

Where to take it: C/ Lucas Mallada, 1, local 2 (from 14h to 21h)

Pozuelo de Alarcón

Where to take it: C/ Segundo de Mata, Renfe Pozuelo (drop it off at the porter’s lodge)

Thank you to all EWN readers who help out in some way

The EWN team are sending love and thoughts to everyone affected by DANA. Thank you to everyone who is helping out in some way. But please remember, do not put yourself at risk and do not travel if it is not safe for you to do so.