Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

Proudly pink

On October 27, Benejuzar participated in the “March for World Breast Cancer Day,” organised by the Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer. Residents took to the streets dressed in pink to show their support for those battling illness, honour the memories of loved ones lost, and raise awareness about the vital importance of prevention.

Hondón Harmony

A shout-out to all dance fans in Hondón.

The Alicia Alba Dance School will be showcasing a performance featuring classical ballet, Spanish dance, and contemporary dance on November 9 at 6:00.PM. The event will take place in the Culture Classroom of Hondón de las Neves.

Tickets are available for purchase at Prieto Butcheria, located in Plaza de la Villa, Hondón Nieves, for the price of €3.

Albatera Awakens

Albatera has unveiled its Local Tourism Plan, set to be implemented over the next five years.

Mayoress Ana Serna emphasised that tourism has not been a primary focus for the town in the past, but that will change moving forward. She stated that tourism is “the industry of happiness” and expressed a strong commitment to leveraging all the resources available in Albatera.

“With the new plan, the town aims to gain a clearer and broader vision of the necessary steps to promote tourism.”

The Mayor also called for community collaboration “to make this a reality and not just words on paper.”

“We are going to put Albatera on the tourism map by promoting everything we can offer, now we just have to work so that the plan becomes a reality.”

Rev Rally

On Sunday, November 3, Villa de Sax will host the first National Tuning Gathering on Avenida Doctor Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, located behind the Municipal Sports Centre.

Attendees can look forward to a full day of entertainment, including shows featuring sound systems, engine revving, light displays, and DJ sessions to keep the energy high.

Starting around 9:00.AM, the event will run all day, with over 300 vehicles of various types coming to Sax from across Spain.

Fortress flashback

Santa Pola is set to launch a virtual reality experience in January 2025, allowing visitors to explore the historical Santa Pola Fortress across the 16th, 17th, and 19th centuries.

This virtual reality project enables users to immerse themselves in detailed 3D reconstructions of the fortress, housed at the Museo del Mar, bringing history to life for both locals and remote visitors.

The experience offers interactive, period-accurate visuals to showcase the fortress’s architectural evolution.

By restoring lost features like towers and walls, the project aims to present a fuller picture of the fortress.

The experience includes a gamified 16th-century setting with fortress characters, a 17th-century scene focused on the Moors’ expulsion, and a 19th-century segment highlighting the Virgin of Loreto chapel.

Nature’s Comeback

Over the last weekend of October, more than 1,600 people participated in the autumn reforestation of the Alicante Renace project, planting over two thousand Mediterranean trees and shrubs to restore an area and transform it into a forested space in Alicante.

More than 600 children and 1,000 adults contributed to planting native species such as rosemary, esparto grass, hibiscus, and carob trees, all provided by the Department of the Environment, as part of a collective effort to rehabilitate a 10,000-square-metre degraded urban area in El Palamo, Villafranqueza, Alicante.

The project includes introducing the climate-resilient argan tree (Argania spinosa) alongside native species to study compatibility and climate adaptability.

Alicante Renace has already succeeded in revitalising multiple degraded areas within Alicante, including Monte Orgegia, Sierra del Porquet, Cala Cantalar, and now El Palamo.

For more information on the project, head to the website: alicanterenace.es.