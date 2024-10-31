Costa Calida markets & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 23:08 • 3 minutes read

Going Medieval

FROM November 8 to 10, Cartagena’s historic centre will come alive with its beloved Medieval Market. This annual event features over a hundred craft stalls offering a wide range of artisanal products, from leather goods and silver jewellery to textiles and delicious food items like cheeses, cured meats, nuts, and vegan options.

Commerce Councillor Belén Romero introduced the event’s poster recently and stated how much the market excites visitors every year. This year brings a new twist, as organiser Maite Selles announced an expanded layout with additional space for the Medieval Market at the entrance of Plaza de la Merced. Attendees can also expect more entertainment, including musicians, jugglers, and static performances, to create a fantastic festive atmosphere. The Mercado Medieval is set to transport visitors back in time and offer a weekend of fun and medieval exploration in the heart of Cartagena.

Charity walk

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is gearing up for its 8th Charity Walk on Sunday, November 17, supporting the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). Kicking off at 9:30 am from Parque del Mar Reyes de España in Lo Pagán, this 5-kilometre walk is open to people of all ages and will lead to the pretty Quintín windmill.

For just €5, registrants will receive breakfast and refreshments along the route. You can sign up at several local shops, including Estanco de Diego José, Estanco Albaladejo, Lencería Caprichos, Pinatar Sport, and MME Iluminación. Online registration is also available at dorsal21.com, where you can collect your bib on the event day.

This year’s march is part of a broader initiative in November against gender violence and is organised by the town council, AECC, and the Network of Specialised Support Centres for Victims of Gender Violence. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together for a number of great causes while enjoying a morning out!

Mazarron Fiestas

MAZARRON is gearing up for the much-anticipated Fiestas del Milagro, running from November 8 to 17. The celebrations kick off with an opening ceremony on November 8 at 9:30 pm in the Bolnuevo municipal tent.

Mayor Ginés Campillo, along with Councillor for Festivities Miguel Ángel Peña and local mayor María del Mar García, introduced the exciting lineup of events celebrating the Virgen del Milagro. Campillo stated the importance of the festival and announced plans to get regional tourist interest status for the Romería del Milagro, which takes place on November 17.

Festival highlights include a tapas route, fun musical afternoons, and DJ nights. García invited everyone to join in and experience the local culture.

Representatives from the cultural association ‘Virgen del Milagro’ and the association ‘Gredas de Bolnuevo’ also attended the announcement, showcasing the community’s involvement in these celebrations. With so much planned, Mazarrón is ready to celebrate its rich traditions and bring everyone together for a memorable fiesta!

Candlelight concerts

THIS November, La Casa de la Luz in Murcia will host a series of stunning Candlelight concerts, where music and ambiance blend to create unforgettable experiences. Throughout November and December, the venue will shine with performances dedicated to celebrated artists like Ludovico Einaudi, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons.

These concerts promise a mix of genres, from classical to pop, making sure there’s something for every music lover. Attendees can relax as professional musicians fill the space with beautiful music, all illuminated by the soft glow of candles. Each event features carefully selected ensembles, including string quartets and solo piano performances, designed to enhance the listening experience.

The venue itself adds to the magic, with its beautiful architecture and atmospheric setting. Whether you’re a fan of classical masterpieces or modern hits, the Candlelight concerts are sure to appeal to everyone. Tickets start at €17.50, so grab yours and prepare to enjoy music in a whole new light! For more information about prices and schedules check out feverup.com.

Bonfire Night

AGE Concern Costa Calida is set to light up the night on November 5 with their annual Bonfire Night Party! This year’s event promises even more delicious food and a cozy atmosphere. Grab your tickets for just €10, and enjoy a feast of hot dogs, chili, jacket potatoes, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and scrumptious s’mores!

Starting at 5 pm, the evening will be filled with fun and laughter, featuring a campfire sing-along under the stars. Don’t forget to bring your blankets to stay warm while you enjoy a delightful evening with friends and neighbours. There will also be card bingo and a raffle, adding to the fun.

This fantastic event takes place at the social centre located at 2B Avenida de los Covachos, Camposol Sector C. For more details or to book your tickets, contact Age Concern at 623 118 062 or email ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night in style while supporting a great cause!

