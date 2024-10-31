Create your dream home with HOME Andalu Living

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read
Credit: Andalu Living
Are you looking to design and furnish your vacation home in Spain but feel overwhelmed by the process? Don’t know where to start or whom to contact? At HOME Andalu Living, we specialise in designing beautiful homes tailored specifically to your taste and needs. For over 12 years we have helped homeowners here at Costa del Sol create their dream home. From custom interior design and bespoke furniture packages to full-scale project management, we provide a personalised, turnkey solution designed with you in mind.
Benefits you can enjoy:
• Completely Customised Spaces: We offer a wide range of styles and brands, as well as handcrafted furniture, giving you the freedom to create a space that reflects your personality and lifestyle.
• Stress-Free Turnkey Service: From sourcing furniture to coordinating deliveries, assembly, and quality control, we ensure your home is fully functional and stylish from day one.
• Expert Guidance with a Creative Edge: Whether you love sleek, minimalist designs, the modern Mediterranean look, or your taste is bold and eclectic, our team of experts will work with you to bring your vision to life. We blend creativity with practicality, ensuring your home not only looks stunning but also functions perfectly for your daily needs.
• Effortless Project Management: If you’re short on time or unfamiliar with the local market, our hands-on project management service allows you to relax while we handle all the complexities of home creation..
Your Vision, Our Expertise
At HOME Andalu Living, we know that filling a space with beautiful furniture and nice accessories is not enough to create a dream home, it is you who make the difference! We make your needs, style preferences and functional requirements our top priority and our design is made specifically for you and your lifestyle.
Make the process of creating your perfect Spanish home smooth, enjoyable, and uniquely yours with HOME Andalu Living
www.andaluliving.com • home@andaluliving.com
