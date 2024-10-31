By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:27 • 1 minute read

Image: Manacor Council.

Manacor is hosting its annual “Enological November,” a series of events centred on wine culture, with activities scheduled throughout November at IES Manacor.

The initiative aims to deepen public understanding of local wines and offers guided tasting experiences.

Wine Tasting

The programme includes an “Introduction to Tasting New Wines” on November 7 and 8, led by oenologist Carmina Sender, followed by a “Wine Pairing with Menorcan Cheese and Mallorcan Sobrassada” on November 13 and 1. The series concludes with “Identifying Wines Made in Mallorca” on November 20 and 21.

Each session costs €20, with limited spots available. Registration requires participants to send their full name, surname, and DNI (ID number) to promocio@doplaillevant.com.

Wines of the Season

Through this series, participants will gain insights into the new wines of the season, explore pairings with traditional local foods, and learn how to identify distinct characteristics of Mallorca’s wines, all under the expert guidance of prominent professionals in the field.