Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:27
• 1 minute read
Image: Manacor Council.
Manacor is hosting its annual “Enological November,” a series of events centred on wine culture, with activities scheduled throughout November at IES Manacor.
The initiative aims to deepen public understanding of local wines and offers guided tasting experiences.
The programme includes an “Introduction to Tasting New Wines” on November 7 and 8, led by oenologist Carmina Sender, followed by a “Wine Pairing with Menorcan Cheese and Mallorcan Sobrassada” on November 13 and 1. The series concludes with “Identifying Wines Made in Mallorca” on November 20 and 21.
Each session costs €20, with limited spots available. Registration requires participants to send their full name, surname, and DNI (ID number) to promocio@doplaillevant.com.
Through this series, participants will gain insights into the new wines of the season, explore pairings with traditional local foods, and learn how to identify distinct characteristics of Mallorca’s wines, all under the expert guidance of prominent professionals in the field.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.