Published: 31 Oct 2024
On November 9, Berlin, famously known as the “City of Freedom,” will mark the 35th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall.
At the heart of the festivities will be a four-kilometre open-air installation along the former Wall’s inner-city route, featuring thousands of historical and newly crafted posters. Additional highlights include exhibitions at iconic locations, thought-provoking talks, concerts, and a grand finale performance by Pussy Riot.
That evening, the city’s streets will transform into a sprawling stage as 1,000 musicians join bands and attendees for a massive open-air concert.
In the weeks leading up to the anniversary, VisitBerlin has actively promoted the event abroad, reaching audiences in the UK, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Romania, Sweden, Belgium, and Portugal.
The Berlin Wall, erected on August 13, 1961, became an enduring symbol of division during the Cold War.
The Wall was erected by the German Democratic Republic (GDR) during the Cold War to stem the flow of East Berliners fleeing Soviet-controlled East Berlin for West Berlin, which was governed by the Western Allies.
Over three decades after its fall, it continues to draw visitors from around the globe. The East Side Gallery, the world’s longest open-air gallery, spans 1,316 metres along the River Spree and showcases 100 pieces of art reflecting political change and historical upheaval.
With 58 original Wall sections and granite slabs commemorating 258 individuals who lost their lives at the border, this memorial also includes a square of 16 trees planted by the German prime ministers as a living tribute to peace.
