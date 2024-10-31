Diwali at Punjabi Palace

By EWN • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 16:00 • 1 minute read

Punjabi Palace Cabo Roig Credit: Punjabi Palace

It’s amazing how time has flown, Punjabi Palace I at La Marquesa in, Quesada, situated at the bottom of the golf course is in its 10th year and Punjabi Palace II in Cabo Roig has recently celebrated its sixth year and both restaurants are going from strength to strength.

Both restaurants have just celebrated the Diwali festival with a night full of celebration including live music and special menus. Both nights were an outstanding success and booking is definitely advised for the next one.

If you’ve not been to the La Marquesa restaurant, then you have been missing out on a treat, as the regular diners can vouch for a wonderful view of the golf course, along with a large enclosed outside terrace that is perfect for the cooler nights and opens up for a spot of al fresco dining in the summer.

Not surprisingly they are very proud to have been awarded the TripAdvisor Excellence award three times and have been culinary award winners, as well as being voted as the best Indian restaurant and a finalist in the same category.

The two Punjabi Palace restaurants are synonymous with serving up superb quality food coupled with outstanding service and a friendly atmosphere for you to enjoy your lunch or dinner. That’s why they get so many repeat customers, not only English and Spanish but Scandinavian, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Italian and German all come back for an evening of amazing food and the wonderful atmosphere.

Both restaurants are open seven days a week from noon till 3pm when you can enjoy the popular lunchtime special for only €12.95 per person and then 6pm till late, except Tuesdays when they open at 5pm. At Punjabi Palace I the large outside terraced area is perfect for Birthdays, Parties and Weddings etc. They even cater for the younger ones and have a varied Children’s menu. There is also a takeaway service available.

You can call the restaurants on the following numbers and also make reservations via Facebook, booking is highly recommended.

Punjabi Palace I – La Marquesa Golf, Quesada Tel: 966 714 963

Punjabi Palace II – CC Lomas de Cabo Roig Tel: 865 754 972

