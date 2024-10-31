By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 22:30 • 2 minutes read

Musk’s Million-Dollar Free-For-All: Court Tries to Reel Him In, But He’s Still Giving Cash Away! Elon Musk giving away $1 million cheques to voters. Credit: Shutterstock, Kathy Hutchins

It was the court no-show of the century as Elon Musk’s $1M-a-day election handout case got an unexpected boost up to federal court! The billionaire tech titan, accused of running an “illegal lottery” with his daily million-dollar US voter giveaways, sidestepped his required court appearance in Philadelphia yesterday, October 30, sparking uproar and courtroom drama. Now apparently, he can carry on giving out money to voters.

Elon Musk’s million-dollar giveaway drama just took another twist, and it’s all smiles for the billionaire as a Pennsylvania judge ruled he can keep doling out those juicy cheques – at least for now. Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner had hoped to stop Musk in his tracks, accusing the Tesla tycoon of running an “unlawful lottery” to sway voters with daily $1M prizes in key swing states. But Judge Angelo Foglietta has hit pause on Krasner’s lawsuit, sending the case up the legal ladder to federal court – and giving Musk the green light to carry on with his cash splash.

In the run-up to Election Day, Musk’s America PAC has been churning out massive novelty cheques to “winners” who sign a petition to uphold the US Constitution, much to Krasner’s fury. Krasner, convinced this is a shameless ploy to influence the vote, calls it “an outright bribe disguised as a lottery.” But Musk’s legal team insists the whole thing’s on the up-and-up, claiming it’s simply “political engagement” – a bit of fun for a free democracy.

Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, didn’t bother showing up in court for the latest showdown, leaving his lawyers to field Krasner’s accusations that this so-called sweepstakes breaks every rule in the book. The billionaire’s absence didn’t seem to bother the judge, who handed down the decision to let Musk continue the giveaway while the feds decide if they’ll take the case on. For Krasner, this is a blow, but he’s not backing down, vowing to bring the battle back to state court if the federal case falls through.

Under the rules of Musk’s America PAC, the daily $1M “prize” is available to registered voters in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona – and all they have to do is share their personal info and pledge their allegiance to the Constitution. To critics, it’s all a bit dodgy. Some say Musk’s giveaway feels like election meddling wrapped in a novelty cheque, especially with Election Day looming.

And this isn’t Musk’s only electoral gambit. On his platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk has been riling up his 200 million followers with posts stoking election controversies. His critics say it’s a mega-platform of disinformation, but Musk’s camp shrugs it off as “free speech” for the ages.

For now, Musk’s million-dollar prizes are safe, and Krasner’s left fuming as the cash giveaway rolls on. Will the federal court put the brakes on Musk’s jackpot spree? Only time will tell, but for now, Elon Musk’s got a free pass to keep those cheques coming – and one heck of an election season thrill ride to boot.

