Finding a home in Murcia: Anthony’s move to Spain

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 22:33
• 1 minute read
Spain’s Simple Joys
Image: Anthony Perry/Home IT Services
We recently caught up with Anthony from Home IT Services to hear about his journey to Spain and what he loves about living here.
When Anthony moved to Spain over a decade ago, it wasn’t for the sunshine or lifestyle – it was to care for his father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His parents had been happily living in Spain for 22 years, drawn by the warm weather, delicious food, friendly locals, great healthcare, and laid-back lifestyle. To support them, Anthony left his job in the UK and made Spain his new home.
After his father passed away three years ago, Anthony realised that Spain had become his home, too. ‘What I love most about living here is the pace of life,’ he says. ‘In England, everything moves so fast, it’s hard to slow down and enjoy the moment. Here, I get to really appreciate the little things.’
Now, Anthony channels his passion for a well-balanced life into his business, Home IT Services. Known for his honest approach, he helps clients with everything from home IT issues to IPTV setups. Reach him Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 6 pm, by phone or WhatsApp at 0034 623 463 422, or by email at hello@homeitservices.es. If you’re looking for friendly, dependable tech support, Anthony is there to help.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
