By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 21:42 • 2 minutes read

Galgos en Familia evacuated due to the floods. Credit: Galgos en Familia

The devastating floods across Spain have left everyone reeling with shock and with a sense of wanting to help wherever they can. In the Costa del Sol, not only people were terribly affected, but the dogs and cats at rescue centres were also hit too.

In Galgos en Familia, in Cártama, so catastrophic were the floods that they had to take emergency measures and evacuate all of their dogs.

Jeni Obbard from the Small Dogs Hotel in Estepona has just contacted the Euro Weekly News to tell us that a call to action is urgently needed. This time, it’s not cash. What is needed can be found in your home, and those things that many have an excess of. There are many collection points, and anyone can help. (See below)

Galgos en Familia urgently need cleaning equipment (mops, buckets, brooms, cloths, etc.); cleaning products; bin bags; furniture as theirs has been ruined in the flood waters; first aid box items; blankets, quilts, sheets, old cushions; and dog food. And in case anyone has a spare one, a washing machine.

The poor guys at Galgos en Familia in Cártama are working around the clock to try to get the place back into a habitable state for their 4-legged residents and desperately need the community to come to their rescue.

On a side note, Jeni said that Pat from Pat’s Rescue Retreat is OK for a few days and most of all needs a boat, as Pat’s Rescue Rescue Centre has been cut off by the floods.

Time is of the essence. The drop-off points for donations are multiple and reachable by most:

The Shire Small Dog Hotel

Jeni Obbard

Lugar Cortijo Los Pores 116, Estepona

De La Mar restaurant

Puerto Paraíso, Estepona

952 797 180

Nancy

C/ Ruiseñor 12

Alhaurin el Grande, 29120

Contact 634340727

Manpasur

Avd. Isaac Peral n° 15

29130 Alhaurín de la Torre

Lola (Casa Chimali)

Calle Almachar, 45 (portón azul)

Pinos de Alhaurin

Contact 625313555

Miscota

Avd. Los Manantiales n° 30

29620 Torremolinos

Saraswati Yoga

Calle Sierrasol s/n Conjunto Parquemiel 1. Local 2, 3, 4

29631 Arroyo de la Miel

Nordicmuebles

Calle Jose Cubero yiyo, 3

29640 Fuengirola

(Recinto Ferial)

Rocío

Calle Acebuche número 7 (urbanización la cala hill) in front of the colegio San Anthony 29650 Mijas Costa

Contact 629936622

Carmen

Paseo de Reding N° 21

Contact: 600420742

Gambrinus Manrique

Calle Manrique 19

29013 Málaga

Universitas Teatinos

Calle Margarita Xirgú 10 29010 Málaga

La Vegana Taperia

C/ San Juan de Letran, n° 13

Central Malaga

Leticia

C/ Corregidor José Viciana n° 2

Zona Carranque, Malaga

Contact 667333271

Concesionario Renault

Avd. Velázquez, n° 186

Malaga