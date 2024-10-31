By Johanna Gardener • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 21:15 • 1 minute read

Real Madrid versus Valencia and other football matches will be suspended this weekend Credit: X:@PoderFutbol

The Spanish Football Federation has canceled this week’s La Liga games, including Real Madrid’s scheduled match against Valencia.

Following the catastrophic floods across Valencia and other parts of Spain, the Spanish Football Federation has decided to cancel this week’s La Liga games. Real Madrid was due to play against Valencia this weekend with French forward, Kylian Mbappe, yet will not be doing so after floods have ended the lives of over 150 people.

The devastating floods and extreme weather conditions, which hit the country this week, have generated massive damage and have ended in tragedy with over one hundred deaths being reported so far and many missing. Unprecedented water levels caused banks to break and bridges to capsize and many were trapped in their cars, homes or in the rapid currents of floodwaters. As unstable weather conditions continue to spread across the country, many areas have been issued a yellow or red weather warning and in certain parts of Spain, people have been advised to avoid going out or using transport.

Football match between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano suspended

Due to the flash floods, Villarreal’s home match against Rayo Vallecano has also been suspended. La Liga asked the RFEF (Real Federación Española de Fútbol – Spanish Football Federation), to postpone the two matches, as well as three second-division games which affected teams from flood-damaged areas. In a statement on Thursday, the RFEF said: “It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football [in the Valencia region].”

Copa del Rey first-round matches postponed until further notice

Several midweek Copa del Rey first-round matches have also been re-scheduled including Valencia’s game against Parla Escuela. Not only due to the adverse weather conditions, but also out of respect for the victims of this tragedy, it was considered appropriate for these football matches to be cancelled for the moment. Across Spain, a moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at all running matches this weekend, including the derby match between league leaders Barcelona’s Catalan and Espanyol on Sunday.

