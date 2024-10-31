By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 14:00 • 1 minute read

Image: Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com.

Halloween may be upon us, but in Britain, Bonfire Night continues to be the season’s most popular celebration.

Homes across the country are decked out in cobwebs, skeletons, and jack-o’-lanterns, awaiting a night of parties and trick-or-treating.

However, despite Halloween’s rise in popularity over recent decades, opinions about the holiday remain mixed among Britons.

Halloween Supporters

A little over a third of people in the UK (34 per cent) view Halloween positively, but nearly as many (31 per cent) hold a negative opinion, while another 34 per cent remain neutral.

Younger people tend to be Halloween’s strongest supporters, with a significant 54 per cent of 18-24-year-olds viewing the holiday favourably, compared to only 16 per cent who dislike it.

In contrast, just 12 per cent of those over 65 look upon Halloween positively, while nearly half (48 per cent) view it unfavourably.

Trick or Treat

As a result, celebrating Halloween remains a minority activity in the UK, with only 28 per cent planning to participate this year. For those who do celebrate, giving out sweets to trick-or-treaters is the top activity, with 55 per cent planning to participate. Carving pumpkins (44 per cent) and watching horror movies (41 per cent) are also popular choices.

Roughly a quarter of Halloween celebrants plan to dress up (28 per cent), host or attend a party (25 per cent), or go trick-or-treating (23 per cent).

Bonfire Night

As Halloween remains a minority holiday in the UK, Bonfire Night holds its place as the nation’s preferred autumn event, with 44 per cent favouring it over Halloween (16 per cent).

While younger Britons are more likely to prefer Halloween (21 per cent of 18-24-year-olds compared to 7 per cent of over-65s), four in ten young adults (39 per cent) and nearly half of those over 65 (48 per cent) still favour Bonfire Night.

The biggest difference among age groups lies in the fact that 36 per cent of over-65s dislike both events, compared to just 10 per cent of 18-24-year-olds.