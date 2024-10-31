Important tax deadlines approaching

As 2024 starts drawing to a close, non-resident property owners in Spain must be mindful of the approaching tax deadlines. If you own a holiday or second home in Spain and use it for personal use or rent it out, it’s crucial to file your tax returns correctly and on time, to stay compliant with the Spanish tax authorities. Filing late could result in penalties and unnecessary stress – so why not take the worry out of the process by choosing IberianTax?

Upcoming Tax Deadlines You Need to Know