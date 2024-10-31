Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Important tax deadlines approaching
Credit: Iberian Tax
As 2024 starts drawing to a close, non-resident property owners in Spain must be mindful of the approaching tax deadlines. If you own a holiday or second home in Spain and use it for personal use or rent it out, it’s crucial to file your tax returns correctly and on time, to stay compliant with the Spanish tax authorities. Filing late could result in penalties and unnecessary stress – so why not take the worry out of the process by choosing IberianTax?
Upcoming Tax Deadlines You Need to Know
2023 Imputed Income Tax Deadline: 31st December 2024
Non-residents who own property in Spain and use it for personal use must file the annual Imputed Income Tax. This tax is calculated based on the cadastral value of your property and must be filed by the end of the year for the previous tax period. Even if your property remains vacant all year round, this tax is mandatory!
2024 Rental Income Tax Deadline: 1st – 20th January 2025
If you rented out your property in 2024, whether partially or fully, you are required to declare the income and pay Rental Income Tax. This applies to both short-term holiday rentals and long-term lets and must be declared during the first 20 days of January 2025. This tax, previously filed quarterly, is now submitted annually too.
Navigating Spain’s tax system can be challenging as a non-resident. That’s where IberianTax comes in. Our service is designed specifically for non-resident property owners, providing an easy, fast, and secure platform to file your taxes.
• File Online Anywhere, Anytime: Manage your taxes from the comfort of your home, no matter where you are in the world.
• Fast, Easy, and Affordable: Filing starts at just €34.95, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional accountants.
• Fully Certified and Secure: IberianTax is a certified partner of the Spanish tax authorities (Agencia Tributaria), ensuring compliance and security for your data.
Don’t leave your tax filing until the last minute. Avoid penalties and simplify the process by filing your non-resident taxes (Modelo 210) with IberianTax.
Visit www.iberiantax.com today to set up your free account, start filing, and experience a stress-free way to handle your taxes – because your time should be spent enjoying your property, not worrying about taxes!
