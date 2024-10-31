Jensen Store – 20 years of experience

By EWN • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 18:30 • 1 minute read

Jensen Store is a well-established store chain that has specialised in selling Jensen beds for over 20 years. The company has five stores strategically located along the Spanish and Portuguese sun coasts, making them a leading player in the region for premium beds. Through its long-term involvement in the industry, Jensen Store has built a strong reputation by offering first-class service with the customer’s interest in focus.

One of the company’s unique strengths is its multicultural orientation. With customers and staff from different parts of the world, Jensen Store has developed a business that not only caters to the local markets, but also to the international clientele on the sunshine coast. The staff’s multilingual skills and understanding of different cultures contribute to a high level of service that makes every customer feel well taken care of, regardless of where they come from.

The Jensen Store focuses on providing its customers with a holistic experience in terms of sleep comfort, with a range that combines Jensen’s premium mattresses with associated bed frames and bedding. The company also offers tailor-made solutions for both private homes and hotels, and has thus positioned itself as a reliable partner for property owners and decorators on the Sunshine Coast.

With two decades of experience and five successful stores, Jensen Store continues to grow and develop, with a clear vision to always deliver world-class quality and service. Visit jensenstore.com today for a tailor made quote on your new Jensen bed.

Jensen Store Marbella

Poligono Nueva Campana 23

29660 Nueva Andalucia

T: +34 952 908 855

marbella@jensenstore.com

jensenstore.com

