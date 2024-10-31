By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 10:23 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche’s 12th “Mil Camins, Una Meta” Race (A Thousand Paths, One Goal) is set for November 3.

The charity event aimed at combating gender violence will use all the proceeds from the event to support the implementation of prevention workshops in local educational centres.

José Antonio Román, the Councillor for Sports, highlighted that this race is an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Elche countryside. The event will take place in the districts of Daimés and Derramador, with both the start and finish located at the Derramador social centre.

Different Modalities

Participants can choose from three different modalities to suit their abilities and contribute to the cause.

One option is a 10-kilometre race on a well-marked loop, alongside a 10-kilometre Nordic walk and a 5-kilometre walk, both on properly marked paths. Children’s races will also be included.

The race will kick off at 10:00 AM, followed by the Nordic walk at 10:15 AM. After the children’s races, the prize-giving ceremony and a draw for bib numbers will take

Registration

Registrations for the 10-kilometre race and Nordic walking can be completed exclusively through the website: chiplevante.com.

Participants in the walk can also register in person at the Derramador Social Centre.