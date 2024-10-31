Malaga food surplus deal

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 31 Oct 2024
Volunteers at Bancosol.
Credit: Fernando Grund, Bancosol
New project will tackle food waste, hunger, and loneliness in Málaga through restaurant food donations.
‘Málaga no Caduca’ (Malaga has no expiry date) aims to encourage hospitality businesses to donate their surplus food to people who need it. The objective, said Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga provincial council, is to ‘improve the nutrition of about 40,000 families in the province that are in a vulnerable situation.’ Every year, he said, ‘thousands of tonnes of food in good condition is just thrown away in the province.’
Now process of contracting services (collection and distribution of food donations, actions promoting socio-labour integration, and actions to combat loneliness) can now get underway with a budget of €10 million for the next five years.
Hotel and catering establishments will be able to repackage their surplus food in portions and label them with all the ingredients and expiry date. Then, the food bank organisation Bancosol will collect, sort, and redistribute the food portions to those they have identified in the Málaga province in need.
The provincial council will be seeking a financial institution to manage the finances and a logistics firm to handle the distribution. It is hoped that the project will be fully up and running by February 2025.
Not only is the healthy diet of local residents being covered in the new plan, but also to keep an eye out for the vulnerable in society that may need psychological counselling, those who are suffering loneliness, those at risk of social exclusion, and to help improve the employability of those out of work.
