By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 14:57 • 1 minute read

People getting back to work in Malaga province. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

The unemployment trend in Málaga province is bucking as the region, once known for its fewer numbers of jobs, is making a comeback.

It used to be the case that the unemployment rate in Málaga was much higher than the national average. Today, however, it is almost equal to that average, indicating that the region is tuning things around.

Málaga ended the third quarter of the year with an unemployment rate of 12.06 percent compared to the 11.21 percent of the national average, according to the official data of the Active Population Survey published by the National Institute of Statistics. One would have to go back to the golden years at the beginning of the century to see lower rates in the province.

Malaga unemployment significantly lower

Summer is a boom time for all areas of Spain, and so it is normal that all provinces increase employment figures. The downward trend in unemployment does not only occur in the third quarter. Between April and June, the unemployment rate in Malaga was 12.59 percent. 10 years ago, in 2013 and 2014, the unemployment rate exceeded 36 percent.

The active population can be divided into employed and unemployed people. Those employed, those who are working, totalled 775,700 this summer, 3,700 more than in June and, what is more impressive, 40,000 more than last summer.

In the case of Andalusia, all provinces exceed the average Spanish unemployment rate. But there are places like Málaga that are about to converge and others such as Granada or Jaén that are very far away with rates of 22 percent in both cases.