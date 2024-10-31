By Nina Cook • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 23:01 • 1 minute read

Mojácar residents were captivated by Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría in Seville. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojacar

This past weekend, 92 residents of Mojácar experienced an unforgettable cultural excursion to Seville, organised by the Mojácar Culture Department.

The highlight of the trip was Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned show Alegría, a production famed for its stunning visuals, costumes, and choreography.

The trip, which took place from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, October 27, received an enthusiastic response from the community. Initially announced on social media, demand quickly grew, prompting the organisers to increase the number of available places to accommodate more residents.

The group, accompanied by Mojácar’s Culture Councillor Noemí Linares and Festivities Councillor Pascual Artero, departed on Saturday morning, arriving in Seville by the afternoon. This allowed participants ample time to explore the city’s sights, indulge in local cuisine, and soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Seville.

The weekend’s highlight was the performance of Alegría, which left the audience captivated by its two-hour display of acrobatics and artistry. “The response from our residents has been extraordinary,” remarked Councillor Linares. “We are thrilled to organise such events that bring high-level cultural experiences to our community.”

The group returned to Mojácar on Sunday afternoon, with many participants expressing their eagerness for future cultural outings. Mojácar Council is already planning additional initiatives to continue enriching the cultural lives of its residents.

