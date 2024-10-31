News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 11:09 • 2 minutes read

Helping Hands

HELP MURCIA MAR MENOR recently presented a €1,000 cheque to AFACMUR (Association of Relatives with Cancer in the Region of Murcia) during a heartfelt event in Los Alcázares. Lourdes Albaladejo, representing AFACMUR, travelled from their Murcia office to accept the generous donation.

Founded in 1995 by parents of children with cancer, AFACMUR aims to improve the quality of life for young patients and their families. The association provides essential educational, psychosocial, and leisure support, addressing the often-overlooked needs of these families. With a mission to raise awareness and offer comprehensive care, AFACMUR continues to be an example of hope in the community. The donation from Help Murcia Mar Menor will further help their invaluable work, making sure that no family faces this challenge alone.

FAST Golf Day

THE FAST Charity Golf Day brought together local golfers for a day of fun and fundraising at Camposol Club de Golf. The event successfully raised €2,023.80 to support FAST, a volunteer-run First Aid Support Team that provides essential medical assistance in Camposol during emergencies before an ambulance arrives.

Participants enjoyed a friendly competition, with prizes awarded at the end of the day. The highlight was the crowning of Martin Geary, Brett Wilcox, Steve Gill, and Spencer Trueman as the new holders of the FAST Open Trophy for 2024.

The day not only showcased community spirit but also emphasised the importance of FAST’s work in ensuring vital first aid support for residents and visitors in the area.

Cinematic Mar Menor

LOS ALCAZARES has joined the Region of Murcia Film Commission, opening the entire Mar Menor area to potential film productions. This brings the number of participating areas to 28, all working together to attract film and media projects to the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by Manuel Cebrián, director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, and Mario Ginés Pérez, mayor of Los Alcázares. Cebrián spoke about the region’s commitment to making filming easy and efficient, with local authorities providing full support for projects to run smoothly.

The Mar Menor area, now entirely open to filmmakers, offers a wide range of backdrops—from coastal views to nature spots—that can suit everything from movies and TV series to ad campaigns. The Film Commission’s location database features over 350 sites, captured in more than 3,500 photos, showcasing the area’s unique blend of desert landscapes, lush forests, and seaside charm.

For Los Alcázares, this collaboration means more visibility and a potential economic boost as filmmakers explore the region’s cinematic appeal.

Flying Catamarans

LOS ALCAZARES is set to host an exciting event as flying catamarans hit the waters of the Mar Menor until November 1. This thrilling competition is the grand finale of the international ETF26 circuit, known as the 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗰á𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 (Grand Prize Los Alcázares).

This week, the mayor welcomed the Trident Racing Team, who are already training in the area. They praised the Mar Menor as an ideal spot for racing, creating excitement for the upcoming event.

The competition will wrap up with trophy presentations on November 1 at the beautiful historic Hotel Balneario La Encarnación.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the high-speed action on the water. The event is organised by the Sailing Federation of the Region of Murcia and Punto Sur Nautical Activities, ensuring a fantastic experience for everyone!

