Overweight compromises the health of one in eight people

By EWN • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:04 • 3 minutes read

Health Assessment at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital Credit: Quirónsalud Marbella

Obesity is a chronic disease characterised by an excess in bodily fat that can increase the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other major health issues. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one out of eight people in the world is obese. At Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital we are conscious of the alarming dimensions of this silent disease and we have a Comprehensive Obesity Unit in place offering personalised expertise for every individual case. Dr Javier Padillo, a Senior Consultant of this medical project assures that “this healthcare platform is made up of professionals from various specialities including nutritionists, dieticians, endocrinologists, digestive tract doctors, surgeons and psychologists, who work jointly to develop a comprehensive approach”.

Our coordinated and multidisciplinary work model assures the patient is supported throughout the process by an identified team of experts as well as their access to the most advanced techniques to treat obesity. “This unit’s strategic design allows for every member of the team to be able to offer the latest technologies in each area or the latest scientific and technical developments. Thus, we have a completely updated picture on the treatment of obesity, regardless of the therapy option selected (bariatric surgery, endoscopic treatment or treatment using last-generation drugs)”, underlines Doctor Padillo.

Although the main cause for obesity is an unbalanced diet or a sedentary lifestyle, a certain percentage of the cases originate in hormonal issues. The purpose of the Comprehensive Obesity Unit is to find out the root of the overweight issues in order to determine the most convenient procedure. This is the reason why the medical protocol route starts with an endocrinologic assessment “that allows us to find out the actual reason for overweight and, consequently, determine the steps necessary to help the patient restore their health. Not all overweight diagnoses are the same and therefore they cannot be treated in the same way. Surgery may be adequate for a patient, but completely counterproductive in cases of nutritional deficit or high risk for life. Luckily, there are many alternative treatments that allow us to act and redirect a case of overweight”, explained Doctor Rida Nagib Raya, the Head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Unit of our Marbella hospital.

Currently, there are two surgical techniques representing 80% to 90% of all bariatric surgical procedures, i.e., the gastric sleeve and the gastric bypass. Doctor Daniel Palomo, a Specialist Doctor in the General and Digestive Tract Surgery Unit, explains the characteristics of each technique: “the former consists of the reduction of the size of the stomach which leads to a loss of weight precisely because it is a restrictive approach, resulting in the substantial reduction of the stomach capacity. The latter technique is called a gastric bypass and is usually recommended in patients with more severe obesity profiles and diabetes. What we do is reroute the passage of food, reduce the stomach capacity and shorten the small bowel. The results are very consistent”.

In terms of non-surgical procedures, the most habitual techniques are known as the Apollo Method or the Endoscopic Gastric Sleeve Method. The Digestive Tract Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is one of the most veteran units in the province in this field with the development and application of both procedures. In the words of Doctor Alfonso Alcalde, a Specialist Doctor of this Unit “our contribution is essential to tend to patients who are not eligible for surgery. This situation can take place, as Doctor Alfonso Alcalde states, for various reasons. One of them is severe overweight. Endoscopic techniques allow for the reduction of bodily mass prior to surgery with the purpose of reducing morbidity and potential complications following surgery”.

And lastly, the Comprehensive Obesity Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital relies on the existing clinical guides to make their decisions and be able to offer patients the most adequate path to attain their objectives. During this process, the Unit provides the necessary tools to adopt new healthy lifestyles for this new stage of their lives.

Sponsored