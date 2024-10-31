By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 14:55 • 1 minute read

La Puerta Verde - a Nordic touch to Spanish fresh ingredients.

Fuengirola reveals a taste of tradition with an up-to-date and pleasantly surprising twist with the perfect union between Spain and Finland.

La Puerta Verde never fails to delight. Consistent five points and a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, diners come back for the innovative cuisine and the warmth of the friendly service.

At this small family-orientated and run restaurant, there is a cosmopolitan vibe. Whether you are looking for a cosy sit-down, a meal of the highest quality and attention to detail, or a carefully selected glass of wine from the exceptional drinks menu, La Puerta Verde’s relaxed ambiance, coupled with their handcrafted tapa concept, is to everyone’s taste.

Classic Spanish/Nordic dishes and superior fresh ingredients

Diners can expect to find La Puerta versions of some classic Spanish/Nordic dishes and superior fresh ingredients from a menu that changes depending on the seasons. The one choice patrons always come back for is the Nordic taco, which sophisticatedly combines Finnish cuisine with the freshest Spanish attributes. All the choices on the menu combine seasonal spins between the homeliness of the Spanish palate and a lovingly creative Finnish edge, such as the Paella Bomba, a croquette of paella, coupled with hommard sauce.

Husband and wife team, Aino and Teemu, have a quarter of a century in a thriving restaurant business and 15 years in Fuengirola, bringing their chilled-out culinary sophistication to the Costa del Sol.

La Puerta Verde can be found in Calle Miguel de Cervantes 17, Fuengirola, near the harbour. Call 687 505 675 to book a table.