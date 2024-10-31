Puzzle Solutions Edition 2052

By Eugenia • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 10:56 • 2 minutes read

Crosswords 2052

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cure; 2 Eden; 3 Noon; 4 Navy; 5 York; 6 Kent; 7 Tact; 8 Talk; 9 Kiln; 10 Nice; 11 Evil; 12 Lens; 13 Shoe; 14 East; 15 Tiny; 16 Yolk. TOLKIEN

QUICK QUIZ

1 Clark Gable; 2 Hinduism; 3 Florida; 4 The Moon; 5 Keir Hardie; 6 Boyzone; 7 Helen Fielding; 8 The speed of light; 9 Richard Rogers; 10 Grand tour.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Yells in pain; 9 Rebates; 10 Notch; 11 Sewer; 12 Drawn up; 13 Cobble; 15 Repeal; 18 Earache; 20 Train; 22 Knave; 23 Parcels; 24 Reading lamp.

Down: 2 Elbow; 3 Lateral; 4 Inside; 5 Panda; 6 Intense; 7 Cross-checks; 8 Shapeliness; 14 Barrage; 16 Enthral; 17 Keep on; 19 Creed; 21 Abeam.

QUICK

Across: 4 Graham; 7 Thank you; 8 Skinny; 10 Alias; 13 Stud; 14 Kiss; 15 Eton; 16 Elf; 17 Herr; 19 Goes; 21 Regretful; 23 Rung; 24 Tout; 26 Gem; 27 Nice; 29 Edit; 32 Gosh; 33 Broth; 34 Doings; 35 Uncommon; 36 Blithe.

Down: 1 Steak; 2 Basis; 3 Ekes; 4 Gusto; 5 Acid; 6 Annuls; 9 Kung fu; 11 Lip; 12 Ashen; 13 Stretch; 15 Err; 16 Eel; 18 Eggnog; 20 Outer; 21 Rum; 22 Toe; 23 Recoil; 25 Bit; 28 Issue; 30 Dogma; 31 Thong; 32 Gnat; 33 Book.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Autumn, 4 People, 9 Ovens, 10 Hornear, 11 Reporter, 12 With, 14 Sailor, 16 Set off, 19 Caja, 20 Fabricar, 23 Earring, 24 Steam, 25 Middle, 26 Weapon.

Down: 1 Ahorros, 2 Tie up, 3 Mushroom, 5 Earn, 6 Prefijo, 7 Earth, 8 Cheek, 13 Detrás de, 15 Injured, 17 Firemen, 18 Laugh, 19 Cream, 21 Cheap, 22 Bill.

NONAGRAM

atom, atop, into, iota, iron, moan, moat, mont, morn, mort, noir, norm, omit, pion, pont, porn, port, prom, riot, roam, roan, romp, rota, taro, tiro, topi, tori, torn, tort, trio, trot, amino, amnio, amort, aport, apron, intro, manor, minor, nitro, noria, orpin, panto, patio, piano, pinto, piton, point, primo, prion, ratio, roman, tarot, tromp, aroint, import, matron, optima, patron, potman, ration, tampon, tarpon, tinpot, triton, maintop, patriot, ptomain, rampion, tampion, IMPORTANT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE