Puzzle Solutions Edition 2052

Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 10:56
Crosswords 2052
1 Cure; 2 Eden; 3 Noon; 4 Navy; 5 York; 6 Kent; 7 Tact; 8 Talk; 9 Kiln; 10 Nice; 11 Evil; 12 Lens; 13 Shoe; 14 East; 15 Tiny; 16 Yolk. TOLKIEN
1 Clark Gable; 2 Hinduism; 3 Florida; 4 The Moon; 5 Keir Hardie; 6 Boyzone; 7 Helen Fielding; 8 The speed of light; 9 Richard Rogers; 10 Grand tour.
Across: 1 Yells in pain; 9 Rebates; 10 Notch; 11 Sewer; 12 Drawn up; 13 Cobble; 15 Repeal; 18 Earache; 20 Train; 22 Knave; 23 Parcels; 24 Reading lamp.
Down: 2 Elbow; 3 Lateral; 4 Inside; 5 Panda; 6 Intense; 7 Cross-checks; 8 Shapeliness; 14 Barrage; 16 Enthral; 17 Keep on; 19 Creed; 21 Abeam.
Across: 4 Graham; 7 Thank you; 8 Skinny; 10 Alias; 13 Stud; 14 Kiss; 15 Eton; 16 Elf; 17 Herr; 19 Goes; 21 Regretful; 23 Rung; 24 Tout; 26 Gem; 27 Nice; 29 Edit; 32 Gosh; 33 Broth; 34 Doings; 35 Uncommon; 36 Blithe.
Down: 1 Steak; 2 Basis; 3 Ekes; 4 Gusto; 5 Acid; 6 Annuls; 9 Kung fu; 11 Lip; 12 Ashen; 13 Stretch; 15 Err; 16 Eel; 18 Eggnog; 20 Outer; 21 Rum; 22 Toe; 23 Recoil; 25 Bit; 28 Issue; 30 Dogma; 31 Thong; 32 Gnat; 33 Book.
ENGLISH/SPANISH
Across: 1 Autumn, 4 People, 9 Ovens, 10 Hornear, 11 Reporter, 12 With, 14 Sailor, 16 Set off, 19 Caja, 20 Fabricar, 23 Earring, 24 Steam, 25 Middle, 26 Weapon.
Down: 1 Ahorros, 2 Tie up, 3 Mushroom, 5 Earn, 6 Prefijo, 7 Earth, 8 Cheek, 13 Detrás de, 15 Injured, 17 Firemen, 18 Laugh, 19 Cream, 21 Cheap, 22 Bill.
atom, atop, into, iota, iron, moan, moat, mont, morn, mort, noir, norm, omit, pion, pont, porn, port, prom, riot, roam, roan, romp, rota, taro, tiro, topi, tori, torn, tort, trio, trot, amino, amnio, amort, aport, apron, intro, manor, minor, nitro, noria, orpin, panto, patio, piano, pinto, piton, point, primo, prion, ratio, roman, tarot, tromp, aroint, import, matron, optima, patron, potman, ration, tampon, tarpon, tinpot, triton, maintop, patriot, ptomain, rampion, tampion, IMPORTANT.
EASY
HARD
