Raygunn is back: Can you dance better for $10,000? Credit: Rachel Gunn, Instagram.

She’s back, she’s bold, and she’s blasting back at the critics! Rebel Australian break-dancer Rachael Gunn, known to the world as “Raygun,” has issued a challenge that could see her haters shaking their tails for a $10k prize! That’s right – she’s dared her critics to do it better, calling out all who mocked her viral Olympic routine to “do better if they can!”

Raygun, whose high-energy, kangaroo-hopping, snake-slithering maverick Olympic debut in Paris left judges less than impressed, is proving she’s got staying power. Despite scoring a big fat zero from the panel, she’s back with a new competition for all those armchair experts who reckon they could’ve done it better!

After a European tour to let the dust (and perhaps the laughs) settle, Raygun has returned, using her newfound fame to launch this epic dance-off on Instagram. Donning an oversized white tee, denim shirt, and her signature bucket hat, the 37-year-old university lecturer and Olympic break-dancer looked every bit the rebel as she cracked her knuckles and stared straight down the camera lens. “Think you can top my moves? Really?” she taunted. “Let’s find out!”

With the help of finder.com.au, Raygun’s competition is offering a colossal $5k to the top solo dancer and a jaw-dropping $10k to the best crew. Raygun, it seems, isn’t just laughing off the haters – she’s cashing in on them.

And she’s certainly come a long way from her tracksuit days. Recently gracing the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine, Raygun swapped her casual look for a striking electric blue dress with flared sleeves, posing defiantly as ever. The headline? “What Raygun Did Next” – with the no-nonsense quote, “You did not bring me down. You did not succeed. I will stand by what I did.”

Despite her routine drawing laughs and zero points, Raygun’s viral fame has made her a standout name in the breakdancing world, something many still find hard to believe after her Paris flop. Yet, it appears Raygun’s dance fever is catching – so much so that she’s becoming a Halloween hit across Australia. Melburnians are taking her kangaroo routine to heart, with tributes popping up on front lawns and nature strips.

One mystery artist even crafted a papier-mâché Raygun in full Aussie tracksuit glory, perched proudly with a homemade Olympics flag. Another local caller, ringing into radio station 3AW, said, “Raygun is now dancing in the streets of the north,” much to the amazement of the show’s host. “That is outstanding!” he exclaimed. “Look at the balance they’ve managed to achieve with that statue!”

Another Raygun Halloween tribute has taken it a step further with a skeleton dressed in her Olympic outfit, LED eyes glowing menacingly, perhaps eyeing up her next Olympic performance.

So, the question remains, – think you’ve got what it takes to out-dance the Raygun? Dust off those tracksuits, grab your bucket hats and prepare to bust some moves. Raygun’s challenge is open, but the real question is… are you man or woman enough to take it on?

