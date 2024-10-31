Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Local Tax Changes Approved
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA’S council has approved a reduction in the property tax (IBI) rate, from 0.73 per cent to 0.68 per cent for 2025, aiming to balance out a new waste management fee coming into effect next year. This EU-mandated fee will require municipalities to cover the actual cost of waste disposal, which is expected to impact residents’ bills.
Mayor Francisco Salado explained that the council is trying to ease this financial shift for locals. He assured residents that the administration is committed to further tax cuts in the coming years to minimise the new fee’s effect on household budgets.
The opposition parties, however, are critical. They argued that this approach fails to improve services and places unnecessary strain on residents. They also voiced concern, saying the reduction doesn’t help those who live in the town year-round. They added that recent changes, including the elimination of certain local tax benefits, could mean a hidden cost increase for many residents.
With the waste fee deadline approaching, the council promises to keep reviewing options, though the debate continues on how these changes will ultimately impact the community.
