By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 15:57 • 2 minutes read

Severe damage has been caused to many railway tracks in Valencia (photo: RENFE)

Travel in the Valencian region is currently not advised. Another Government alert was issued on the morning of October 31st asking everyone to stay off the roads. The message sent to all those in the Valencian community asked that “to allow the work of emergency professionals, we remind you to avoid all travel on the roads, as agreed by the CECOPI. (The ministry of public action)”

Rail travel in Valencia

ADIF, The Spanish Ministry of Transport, has suspended all rail traffic in the Valencian Community. This includes the high-speed line between Madrid and Valencia, as well as the connections to Barcelona and the local commuter train hub. As of now, trains on RENFE’s five major commuter rail lines, including Valencia-Gandia (C1), Valencia-Moixent (C2), Valencia-Utiel (C3), Valencia-Caudiel (C5), and Valencia-Castelló (C6), have been halted. The high-speed trains between Madrid and Valencia, and the AVE services linking Valencia with Seville, are also suspended indefinitely.

Metro travel in Valencia

Metrovalencia services have also been completely interrupted. Flooding at stations, such as Carlet, has had all overhead lines damaged. The Valencian Ministry of Infrastructure reported that the lobby of the València Sud station, the central headquarters of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) also suffered significant flooding. The damage continues to affect the entire metro network, with no immediate reopening in sight.

The main motorways in and out of Valencia

Road transport has also been severely disrupted. The A-3 motorway, one of the primary routes connecting the Valencian Community with Madrid, is impassable due to flooding. Floodwaters overwhelmed the section of the motorway passing through Chiva, causing traffic to come to a complete halt. Overturned vehicles, vehicles piled up and wreckage are still on many roads.

Valencia Airport (VLC)

Flights are still coming in and out of VLC airport, but the surrounding roads are blocked, making it extremely difficult for travellers to get into the airport, or out of it. Flooding has closed several access roads to the airport, making it difficult for travellers to reach their destination.

Travellers are advised to stay updated on transport developments and make alternative arrangements where possible. The storm’s impact on the region’s transport system has created a severe problem for those attempting to travel in and out of the area. The police are also prohibiting drivers from attempting to gain access to some roads, even if they are not motorways or main roads.