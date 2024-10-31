Spray Masters España: Cork spraying experts

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By EWN •
Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 17:00
• 1 minute read
Spray Master Marbella
Credit: Facebook/Spray Master Marbella
Cork spray can improve insulation in a building by up to 30-40%.
What is Cork spray?
Cork spray is a 100% natural, sustainable solution made from the bark of cork trees. Harvesting cork helps the tree absorb more CO₂ as it regrows, making it eco-friendly. The cork is ground into granules, creating a spray that insulates your home by up to an additional 30%-40%, and is fire, mould and damp proof, as well as being noise resistant.
Key benefits
– Thermal Insulation: Cork spray can boost insulation by 30-40%, keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter.
– Fire & Waterproof: Its natural resistance to fire and water prevents decay and ensures long-lasting protection.
– Durability: With a 10-year minimum warranty, cork spray offers long-term benefits – some
buildings in Spain have used it for over 17 years.
– Flexible & Breathable: It allows walls to breathe, preventing moisture buildup and cracking.
– Acoustic Properties: Cork spray absorbs sound, reducing noise by up to 38 dB.
– Colour Options: Available in various colours, it fades just 1% per year, far less than traditional paint.
Contact Spray Masters España for a quote today, and make your home more energy-efficient
For more information visit spraymastersespana.com
info@spraymastersespana.com
+34 634 311 123
Sponsored
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.