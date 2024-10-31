Spray Masters España: Cork spraying experts

By EWN • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 17:00 • 1 minute read

Spray Master Marbella Credit: Facebook/Spray Master Marbella

Cork spray can improve insulation in a building by up to 30-40%.

What is Cork spray?

Cork spray is a 100% natural, sustainable solution made from the bark of cork trees. Harvesting cork helps the tree absorb more CO₂ as it regrows, making it eco-friendly. The cork is ground into granules, creating a spray that insulates your home by up to an additional 30%-40%, and is fire, mould and damp proof, as well as being noise resistant.

Key benefits

– Thermal Insulation: Cork spray can boost insulation by 30-40%, keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter.

– Fire & Waterproof: Its natural resistance to fire and water prevents decay and ensures long-lasting protection.

– Durability: With a 10-year minimum warranty, cork spray offers long-term benefits – some

buildings in Spain have used it for over 17 years.

– Flexible & Breathable: It allows walls to breathe, preventing moisture buildup and cracking.

– Acoustic Properties: Cork spray absorbs sound, reducing noise by up to 38 dB.

– Colour Options: Available in various colours, it fades just 1% per year, far less than traditional paint.

