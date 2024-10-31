By Johanna Gardener • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 0:33 • 2 minutes read

The teenager spent twelve hours battling waves in the Pacific Ocean when his kayak capsized Credit:Shutterstock:Andre T

After a harrowing twelve hours in the Pacific Ocean, off the island of Hawaii, a 17-year-old boy was found clinging to his kayak in a lucky rescue.

In what seemed to be a dramatic reworking of a classic “lost-at-sea” adventure film, the real story of the dramatic rescue of a teenager has warmed many hearts with its happy ending. Following a 12-hour terrifying ordeal in the Pacific Ocean of Hawaii, where the 17-year-old clung to a kayak throughout the night to battle turbulent waters and currents, he was finally rescued by lifeguard services.

Kahiau Kawai is part of his high school kayaking team, who raised the alarm when he failed to show up at kayaking practice that evening. The search party began and all Kawai could do was cling hopelessly to his kayak, bobbing helplessly over the waves and watching the lights of search parties in the distance. According to reports, Kawai’s surf ski kayak had capsized, and his paddle had disappeared during efforts to remount the vessel. He recalled trying to stay calm as with no paddle, the waves inevitably carried him further out to sea.

“Being able to find him was very emotional,” recalls Kawai’s rescuer

Following the alarm call made by the kayaking team, 911 emergency services called on-shore lifeguards, US Coast Guard, and other emergency services in an attempt to find the drifting youngster. One of the rescuers – experienced lifeguard, Noland Keaulana – was the father of one of Kawai’s friends and had been alerted by his wife about the teen’s disappearance at sea. Speaking with CNN, Keaulana said that he treats every Islander like his own family: “I treat everyone like as [sic] they’re my own family member. Pretty much that whole night, I’m out there searching for my own son,” he said. He added: “Being able to find him was very emotional.”

Kawai described how amazingly, he was able to keep positive and calm through maintaining his faith in God while swimming consistently towards the shore as best he could. Despite this, he admits being consumed by fear at seeing the dark waters beneath and the overhead helicopter lights above. Kawai said: “I saw them go to a certain point a bunch of times but they weren’t going as far out as I was and that scared me a little bit.”

After more than eight hours of searching for the kayaker, a US Coast Guard airplane crew caught sight of the vessel along with Kawai clutching its sides. Keaulana recalls how his greatest fear was the absolute panic of Kawai’s family and the absolute joy at contacting them to share the good news. He comically recounted how the celebrations sounded like a bunch of monkeys and hyenas through the phone.

Kawai was transported to the Ala Wai Harbour emergency room, where he was treated for injuries and hypothermia. His condition was serious but stable. Kawai’s kayaking team of Kamehameha Schools has said: “To ensure this does not happen again, we have initiated a thorough review of the incident and will hold ourselves accountable to take all necessary actions.” They added: “We can and will do better.”

