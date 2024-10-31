By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 23:06 • 2 minutes read

Captain Peter Langley celebrates his 100th birthday Credit: Javea Town Council

Captain Peter Langley DFC enlisted in the RAF when he was just 16 and spent much of his life serving his country.

During that time, he fought in World War II and the Korean War and even had the privilege of being HRH Elizabeth II’s pilot for a period of time. The stories he could tell would fill a book; in fact, they do as he proudly told me.

Now, at the grand age of 100, he celebrated his birthday surrounded by family and friends, and I was honoured to attend on behalf of Euro Weekly News.

Captain Peter Langley’s 100th birthday celebration took place at Kawana

The afternoon celebration took place at Kawana in Javea (Costa Blanca North) on October 24 and was put together by neighbour and friend Julie Keene. Ian Hunt provided the entertainment, and the atmosphere was truly wonderful. Speaking to some of the guests, I asked them to sum up Peter in one word, and some of the words I heard were ‘amazing, unique, special, a card, cheeky and incredible.’ However, the expression used the most was that he is ‘The Legend’, and I couldn’t agree more.

I was fortunate enough to share a brief conversation with this gentleman, and after hearing about all of his escapades, I asked him what his biggest challenge in life had been. He replied with a cheeky glint in his eye, “women”. He then proceeded to tell me that he had two ex-wives and was not planning on having a third! The secret to a long life, he shared, was “to be peaceful, deal with problems as they come along, and remain true to yourself… oh, and a Jack Daniels now and then doesn’t hurt either!”

Peter Langley was presented with a card HRH King Charles III

As is customary for British citizens who reach the age of 100, Peter was presented with a very significant birthday card from HRH King Charles III. Mayor Rosa Cardona, who made a special appearance, handed the card to him to much applause from those in attendance. The surprises did not stop there though, as singer Ian, accompanied by Lorraine, one of Peter’s very close friends, sang a unique rendition of a Frank Sinatra classic, one of Peter’s favourite artists.

They cleverly and humorously adapted the lyrics to Come Fly With Me to reflect Peter’s life story. This was aptly followed by a speech by the Chairman of the Javea branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), who shared some of Peter’s incredible accomplishments during his illustrious career in the RAF.

The final word came from Captain Peter Langley himself, who thanked everyone and said, “I have a feeling it is somebody’s birthday!”

Captain Peter Langley, you are without doubt, ‘The Legend’.

