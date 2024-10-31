By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 13:19 • 4 minutes read

Feel the spark

There’s a live wire vibe between Melissa Carver and Toni-Leigha that’s impossible to ignore. From that special moment when they hit the stage, it’s clear they’re not your average “local talent.” These two aren’t here to coast on charm; they’ve built a partnership on grit, setbacks, and some serious comebacks. Think sugar and spice – but don’t get too comfortable. Their energy crackles like a bare wire – one look at each other and it’s as if the whole stage lights up.

Yes, it’s not just about the glamour- peel back the curtain, and you’ll see a bond forged in sweat, setbacks, and spectacular comebacks. In a candid chat, it was clear these two have a beautiful blend of warmth, intelligence, and that special spark you just can’t fake. Their differences make them the perfect on-stage combination.

Melissa and Toni-Leigha share more than just a stage.

They first crossed paths when Toni watched Melissa take centre stage as Cinderella, but it was a chance encounter at a My Fair Lady audition that turned a passing admiration into a creative partnership.

“I’m usually a bit of an introvert,” Toni confesses, “but something just clicked with Melissa.”

But it’s no fairy tale – Melissa and Toni-Leigha went from ‘Cinderella’ to centre stage, proving that this diva duo knows how to turn glass slippers into steel-toed stilettos.

And it’s a good thing they did. Fresh from a performing hiatus, Toni needed Melissa’s fresh on-stage experience and guidance. In exchange, she brought her past experience to the table just as Melissa faced a major letdown while organising a show. Together, they made it work. Their combined passion for music and theatre has turned them into a force on stage- and, judging by the crowd reactions, they know exactly what they’re doing.

They’ve been through the high notes and the low blows, but Melissa and Toni-Leigha make sure the only thing falling flat is the audience’s jaw.

Both Melissa and Toni have had their share of challenges and stage fright. But instead of running from it, they embrace it. Melissa says, “If you don’t feel that little bit of nerves on stage, there’s something wrong.” That nervous energy, they’ve learned, can make their performances even rawer, even more magnetic. It’s that burst of adrenaline that makes each performance as thrilling for them as it is for their audience.

Beauties with a plan

Managing every aspect of their shows, from choreography to designing their own jaw-dropping dresses, Melissa and Toni are truly hands-on performers. Their creative vision touches every detail, making each show a labour of love. “Being your own boss, everything is on you,” Melissa shares. “There’s no winging it; it’s a professionally organised show.” You don’t realise just how much hard work and preparation goes into their shows until you watch them live.

Behind the gorgeous dresses, amazing voices, and stage presence are two charming self-made women. In fact, scratch that; it’s all too easy just to call them ‘self-made.’ There’s a whole lot of sweat behind that shine. Melissa and Toni-Leigha have weathered setbacks and learned to roll with the punches. From rehearsing until their feet ached to designing every detail of their costumes, they’ve put in the hard yards to make this show a reality. And, there’s arguably no greater thing in life than doing things on your own terms.

Their hopes? Freedom- but not just any freedom. They’re striving for a life where they can keep doing what they love, without the grind weighing them down. Toni’s even got her eyes set on a role in a UK TV cop drama, while Melissa dreams of belting out her favourite music on stage and enjoying the freedom that comes from being your own creative director.

The biggest highlight of their career so far.

But what’s their biggest highlight? It’s not a standing ovation or a packed house; it’s the journey itself. “The feedback and love we get from people at our shows makes it all worthwhile,” the pair agree. It’s that delicate balance between fear and triumph that fuels them, night after night.

From the moment they step on stage, it’s clear that they’re special. It’s a show where every high note, every dance step, every laugh comes from two performers who know how to leave it all out there- and have the time of their lives doing it. The “Viva la Diva” show on the Costa del Sol promises an unforgettable night- so grab your seats and get ready to be swept off your feet.

