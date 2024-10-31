Three days national mourning

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 8:50 • 1 minute read

Spanish flags flown at half mast. Credit: JavierGlezPhoto - Shutterstock.

The Government of Spain has decreed a state of national mourning for the next three days due to the situation caused by extreme storms, which has already claimed the lives of almost a hundred people, mainly in the provinces of Valencia, Cuenca, Malaga, and Albacete.

This was announced by the Minister of Territorial Policy Spain, Ángel Víctor Torres, after the crisis committee met to discuss the effects of the storm.

The decision has already been transferred by President Pedro Sánchez to King Felipe VI, as well as to the regional presidents of Valencia and Castilla La Mancha, sites that the king will be visiting from Thursday 31.

Many local councils are cancelling prepared Halloween celebrations as well as other events during the 3 days of mourning; some will be looking at postponing until the following weekend, such as Marbella, but it will be best to check with each local authority as news on this is changing each hour. The three days of national mourning will continue from Thursday, October 31 until Saturday, November 2.