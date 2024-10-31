By Nina Cook • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 14:23 • 2 minutes read

Teenage me definitely would have had his poster on my bedroom wall. | Credit: X: @RealChalamet

Timothée Chalamet, the French-American heartthrob with cheekbones sharper than a Gucci blazer, has starred in hugely successful films like Dune, and Little Women and the cult classic Call Me By Your Name.

But last week, fans took their adoration to a new level, crowding the streets of New York City for a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest. What started as a lighthearted homage to the star soon became a wild day even for NYC, with a crowd that could rival the most chaotic of red carpets — and police intervention to boot.

Timothée fever takes over, from “Elio” wannabes to “Paul Atreides” duplicates

Organisers underestimated the turnout as fans donned their best Elio scarves, Timothy-style wavy hair, and even futuristic Dune-inspired desert garb to pay tribute to the actor’s most iconic roles. From the brooding Elio of Call Me By Your Name to the stoic Paul Atreides from Dune, each Timothée lookalike brought their interpretation of his memorable roles, essentially turning the streets of NYC into a Timmy Film Festival.

Police get involved at Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest

With nearly 2,000 attendees piling into Washington Square Park, the crowd quickly outgrew the organisers’ control. Apparently, New York City wasn’t quite ready for thousands of Chalamet clones reciting poetry from Beautiful Boy or debating the spice politics of Dune. To top it off, a police squad was called in to calm the “Timmy Turmoil,” issuing a $500 fine to the organisers for “improper crowd control.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have gone wild for a celebrity in NYC, but even seasoned New Yorkers had to stop and take in the spectacle of hundreds of fans recreating scenes from Chalamet’s movies, sometimes in perfect sync, proving once again the magnetic power of one of the silver screen’s latest leading men.

Timothée Chalamet himself steals the show with a surprise cameo

Just when things seemed to have reached their peak, the Timothée Chalamet himself showed up to witness the frenzy. The real star’s appearance sparked a collective gasp (and surely many a swoon), adding a sprinkle of Hollywood magic. As fans locked eyes with Chalamet, they were quick to spot that nobody could nail his smoulder quite like the original. Whether he was charmed or a bit bewildered by the scene, Chalamet took selfies with fans and gamely watched as contestants vied for the top “Timmy Lookalike” title.

What’s next for Timothée Chalamet mania?

With this lookalike contest nearly bringing NYC to a halt, it’s clear the world can’t get enough of Chalamet’s quirky charm, emotive acting, and, let’s face it, cheekbones that could cut jamón iberico. As the Chalamet phenomenon grows, fans are hopeful for more opportunities to celebrate his cinematic prowess, while organisers might be considering a venue with a lot more space. Timothée Chalamet is fast becoming a Hollywood icon— it’s safe to say that with fans of this calibre he won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

