By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 22:36 • 4 minutes read

Inside Patio Guadalquivir in the Casa Manolo León. Credit: Casa Manolo.

There is no shortage of tips and guidebooks on where to visit in Seville, something reflected in the queues of foreign tourists outside the typical haunts.

Yes, you must visit the spectacular Plaza de España, now completely renovated and back to its former glory.

Of course, you have to go to the gardens of the Alcazar and, as well, take a cruise along the Guadalquivir River.

And, by all means, stop off for tapas in one of the wonderful bars along Calle San Fernando.

However, the Euro Weekly News decided to ask some local Sevillanos for their top tips of must-see spots to add to the list.

Places to eat in Seville with a view

There are things to eat to suit most pockets in Seville, and also some things to bear in mind. As well as the commonly known fact that southern Spaniards rarely have lunch before 2.30pm or 3, remember that there will be few decent eateries open before that time. Also bear in mind that reserving a table is important, whether for lunch or dinner. Eating out is a big part of the culture in Seville and can require planning.

First up, for a meal with spectacular views, try Rio Grande on the banks of the river overlooking the iconic Torre de Oro. Book a table on El Balcón, the upstairs section of Rio Grande, for some tasty, correctly priced traditional local dishes with a contemporary twist.

For gorgeous decor and intimacy, try Patio Guadalquivir in the Casa Manolo León, a magical place where getting a table in the inside patio is an absolute joy, again with a traditional base of Andalusian taste with a special and personalised touch. A little pricier than the above mentioned, but worth every penny.

And then there’s off the beaten track a little, and a little left field, but worth a surprise nonetheless. Try the cocktail ‘Sangre de Christo’ at Garlochí, an eccentrically decorated cocktail lounge in the heart of the Alfalfa neighbourhood less than 10 minutes walk from the Giralda. Based on the imagery of Holy Week in Seville, it’s a little kooky when one walks in, yet the lively ambiance will keep you and cocktails will keep you wanting just one more.

What is the art district in Seville Spain?

Urban art has become synonymous with Seville over the years, but none more cherished than the original grafitti of the Romans. They are not really Roman, but they are old. First painted in the 19th century by university students, the markings on the wall in the cathedral just opposite Calle Alemanes are often overlooked, but they are fascinating and worth a selfie in front of.

For art lovers who want something a lot bigger and more colourful, there’s the San Pablo estate, where many of the blocks of flats have been covered by works from professional street artists from as far afield as Paris and Sao Paulo to create the best open-air art gallery in Spain.

Those who love history shouldn’t miss the remains of an ancient Roman temple, a courtyard full of archaeological gems in the middle of the Santa Cruz district. Three columns are all that remain from Hispalis, the original Roman Seville, but well worth a stop off on a walking route around the ancient city.

Does Seville have an opera house?

Before planning a trip to Seville, there’s one site many miss because it is always booked up. However, it is well worth planning ahead and checking out operas that are on at the Teatro de la Maestranza, the heart of Sevillian culture, and a breathtaking heart it is too. For example, Puccini’s Turandot is being performed from November 7 to November 16, but few tickets remain as this theatre house is the pride of Seville. However, it is a show worth all the effort to get there.

Almost on every corner of the centre of Seville, you can find people of the street goading in tourists to see their Table de Flamenco, and while no visit to Seville is complete without seeing at least one, and while almost all of them are a wonderful experience, my tip would be the hour-long ‘Pasión’ show at Teatro Flamenco Sevilla in Calle. Cuna, 15, in the old town. The show is not too long, not too short, and is an ideal entry-level of the good stuff.

Is Seville good for walking?

From all of the above, you may have realised by now that Seville is a city best walked. Keep this in mind, as comfortable walking shoes are an essential, along with water bottles. The streets are probably the most wheelchair friendly in all of Spain; however, not all of the venues are, and those who need to would be well advised to check online before heading out. Also, the sun can be brutally hot.

This intrepid explorer was in Seville at the beginning of June 2024 and noted that at 3pm, the bars and restaurants were all full, at least under the eshade of parasols, yet the only people seen still walking the streets were all hapless foreign tourists, sweating their way to the next site on their bucket list. Seville is, for the most part, a city of the night, a time when it really comes to life.