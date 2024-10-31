By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 31 Oct 2024 • 11:51 • 2 minutes read

Neighbour Juan Carlos rescued ten people before emergency services (pictured) arrived in Alzira, Valencia Credit:X:@EFE_CValenciana

Amid the harrowing ordeal experienced by many during intense flooding in Valencia, there was a glimmer of hope as one neighbour managed to rescue ten people who had become trapped on a main road in Alzira, Valencia.

Thanks to the bravery of people like Juan Carlos, the beauty of the human spirit lives on despite adversity.

As various towns and villages of Valencia and Cuenca were overwhelmed by the extreme deluges provoked by the storm “DANA” (which refers to higher level, isolated low-pressure systems), hundreds of people became trapped in their vehicles or homes or became washed away by floodwaters and mudslides. Many, desperately awaiting the help of emergency services found themselves clinging to trees, plants or other objects in order to survive. Not only this, but people’s livelihoods, homes, belongings were sucked into the currents. Nearly 100 people have been reported dead as a result of the flooding with hundreds of others missing.

Within minutes, cars were floating amid traffic jam chaos

In the face of such unprecedented tragedy, many were able to save themselves or in the case of Juan Carlos, other people. The brave neighbour recalled how a traffic jam had begun to accumulate on the main road near where he was, due to an obstruction. Within minutes, the rainfall became so heavy that the vehicles suddenly started floating and absolute panic set in. People were either trapped inside their vehicles or frantically climbing onto the roofs of their cars. Juan Carlos described how the change occurred within minutes, as people were waiting inside or outside their cars for the obstruction to be cleared. At the time, firefighters were assisting those confined to their homes by water levels, as nobody had anticipated the chaos that was to unfold on the roads. Fortunately, Juan Carlos’ quick thinking allowed him to rush to a nearby garage for a rope, enabling him and others to save ten people. They lowered the rope from a bridge to reach those being swept away by strong currents below, many of whom were clinging to floating debris for survival.

This noble act of courage shows how some are willing to put their own lives on the line for others and is a glimmer of light and hope in the midst of such a horrific tragedy. Juan Carlos also recalls the commitment of other neighbours who, despite the dangers, risked their own lives to save a man who had significant physical injuries, even providing nursing care in moments of peril.

Juan Carlos who rescued ten in Valencia floods recalls “moment of silence”

Recounting the incident, Juan Carlos recognised how in moments such as these, mankind acts out of pure impulse and instinct. During the phone interview with Antena 3, the panel raised the question of how people were unprepared, did not know how to act in such a sudden state of alarm and often panicked, leading to further tragedy. Juan Carlos concluded the interview with a moving sentence: “In the moment of rescuing someone, you just look at each other and there is a moment of silence. Of calm and realisation that you are alive and standing.”

