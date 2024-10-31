By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Oct 2024 • 10:04 • 1 minute read

Together Against Breast Cancer Image: Shutterstock/ Jo Panuwat D

The Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia is making headlines for its dedication to improving the lives of women battling breast cancer.

Clinical Trials Bringing New Hope

The Medical Oncology Department is currently conducting 26 clinical trials involving 50 women diagnosed with varying stages of the disease. These trials, in collaboration with the Pascual Parrilla Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB), aim to provide access to new medications and innovative drug combinations that enhance survival rates and quality of life.

Personalised Treatments Target Cancer at Its Core

Fifteen of the trials are already monitoring participants, while the remaining eleven are actively recruiting patients. By focusing on personalised treatments, such as immunotherapy and molecular therapies, these studies seek to target altered genes directly, minimising side effects and improving tolerability.

Expanding Access to Life-Enhancing Therapies

The multidisciplinary Breast Committee, comprising 25 specialists from various fields, meets weekly to evaluate cases and create tailored treatment plans. Their collaborative approach ensures that every woman receives the best possible care based on the latest scientific evidence. With certifications in clinical safety and excellence, Virgen de la Arrixaca continues to be an example of hope in the fight against breast cancer.

