Credit: Bar Mucho Más

Bar Mucho Más: Where flavour meets fun in Albox

Tucked just off the main shopping street in Albox, Bar Mucho Más is more than just a bar. This charming spot, owned by Fleur and Michiel Haarlem, is a unique blend of cafeteria, bistro, and cervecería offering a wide array of international dishes and local favorites. Located next to the small Marlina and across from the Notary at the Guardia Civil parking area, Bar Mucho Más has quickly become a destination for locals and travellers alike.

Bar Mucho Más serves up delicious options all day, from freshly made American pancakes and Dutch poffertjes (mini pancakes) for breakfast to flavourful tapas, a full a la carte dinner menu, and Belgian waffles for a sweet treat. With over 30 specialty beers on hand, customers are spoiled for choice, whether they’re pairing tapas or enjoying a surprise beer with a tapa for just €2.50. They cater to diverse diets, offering vegetarian and vegan options, and can even serve gluten-free dishes on request.

What makes Bar Mucho Más stand out is its commitment to freshness and originality. Almost everything is made in-house, and the menu includes several exclusive dishes not found elsewhere in Albox. Customers come from Albox and beyond—Vera, Mojácar, and Baza—to experience the inviting atmosphere and delightful flavours.

Originally from the Netherlands, Fleur and Michiel bring years of restaurant experience and a passion for hospitality to their dream of owning a tapas bar in Spain. Their spontaneous venture has quickly grown into a local favourite. The bar also hosts exciting events, from Halloween, Jazz dinner on the 7th November, Christmas market on December 7th and of course Christmas dinner on Christmas day and boxing day.

To get in touch, reach Fleur and Michiel by phone or WhatsApp at 644 096 131, email at barmuchomasalbox@gmail.com, or via their social channels. They’re open five days a week, closed Mondays and Thursdays.

Visit Bar Mucho Más at Calle Embajador Inocencio Arias 6 Bajo, 04800 Albox, Almería, or online at www.barmuchomas.es and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

