By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 12:51 • 1 minute read

Image: Ajuntament de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

Experience Guardamar del Segura’s “Tapas with History, The Iron Bridge” route until November 3, featuring a tasty array of tapas from participating establishments.

Through the dedicated app, you can vote for your favourite tapas. Each tapa paired with a drink is priced at €3.50.

This year, the Tapas with History Route pays tribute to the Iron Bridge, which was inaugurated on August 11, 1929. An impressive structure made of wrought iron with rivet trusses, it stands as a testament to the engineering achievements of its time, reflecting the tail end of the Industrial Revolution. This bridge replaced an earlier Baroque-style stone bridge that was destroyed by flooding in the late 19th century.

Download the App

To participate, download the ARA GUARDAMAR app from the Play Store or App Store, where you can find details about all participating establishments, their tapas offerings, ingredients, and locations.

By voting for at least five different tapas, you’ll be entered into a draw for one of 16 free drink prizes provided by the establishments.

Participating Restaurants

Participating restaurants include; Cóctel Bar Lu&Me, Hotel Eden Mar, Restaurante Pil Pil, Tapería La Bicicleta, Restaurante Origen, Boston Lounge Bar, Restaurante La Brújula, Restaurante Candalacho, Restaurante La Cañada, Terraza Sotavento, Restaurante La Nostra Pizza, Pinxo Urban Food, Pronto!, Restaurante Casablanca, Taberna La Maka and Restaurante Qué Hay!