Behind the scenes with Adapt Theatre Group

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 11:59
• 1 minute read
Backstage Magic at Local Panto
Image: Adapt/Gill Brown
AS anyone in theatre knows, the magic on stage only happens thanks to the hard work behind the scenes—and ADAPT Theatre Group is no exception!
This bilingual amateur theatre group in San Pedro del Pinatar brings together a team skilled in costume design, prop-making, and mastering complex sound systems.
In keeping with the spirit of fun, even the tech crew gets in on the act. Take Ian, or ‘Smithy’ to his friends, who fully embraced his role as a pirate in last year’s Peter Pan pantomime. This year, audiences can look forward to Snow White and the 7 Guiris, a unique twist on a classic tale, with shows running from November 28–December 1 at the Casa de Cultura.
Bilingual performances in both English and Spanish make this an ideal event to enjoy with Spanish friends and neighbours. Tickets are just €4, with proceeds supporting local charities. Grab yours at Mail Pinatar or Bar Amigos, or call Eric at 656 361 098 for more details. It’s set to be a panto full of laughs and local spirit—so mark your calendars!
For more on the ADAPT Theatre Group, visit their website at adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
