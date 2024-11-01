Behind the scenes with Adapt Theatre Group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 11:59 • 1 minute read

Backstage Magic at Local Panto Image: Adapt/Gill Brown

AS anyone in theatre knows, the magic on stage only happens thanks to the hard work behind the scenes—and ADAPT Theatre Group is no exception!

The magic behind the scenes

This bilingual amateur theatre group in San Pedro del Pinatar brings together a team skilled in costume design, prop-making, and mastering complex sound systems.

Meet the ADAPT Theatre Group crew

In keeping with the spirit of fun, even the tech crew gets in on the act. Take Ian, or ‘Smithy’ to his friends, who fully embraced his role as a pirate in last year’s Peter Pan pantomime. This year, audiences can look forward to Snow White and the 7 Guiris, a unique twist on a classic tale, with shows running from November 28–December 1 at the Casa de Cultura.

Supporting local charities with every ticket

Bilingual performances in both English and Spanish make this an ideal event to enjoy with Spanish friends and neighbours. Tickets are just €4, with proceeds supporting local charities. Grab yours at Mail Pinatar or Bar Amigos, or call Eric at 656 361 098 for more details. It’s set to be a panto full of laughs and local spirit—so mark your calendars!

For more on the ADAPT Theatre Group, visit their website at adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com.

