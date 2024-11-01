Blow Monkeys revive 80s sound in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 17:14 • 1 minute read

80s idols. Credit: The Blow Monkeys

The Blow Monkeys, a cooler side of 80s pop, will be playing Malaga on Saturday, November 16.

Led by enigmatic lead singer Dr. Robert, the 80s chart toppers behind hits like ‘Digging your scene’ and ‘It doesn’t have to be this way’, will be stopping off at Sala Roka Rock Voodoo as part of their latest international tour.

These days, Dr. Robert, or Robert Howard, as he’s known on the padrón in Lecrín, Granada province, where he now lives, is flying in his other band members to play two gigs, one in Sevilla and one in Malaga, 34 years after they split up.

Robert wanted to go in another direction at the time, pursuing a career in House music production at a time of change in the music industry when Grunge and the sounds of the Manchester Hacienda club were taking over the airwaves.

Taking from a broad selection of influences from Jazz to Soul to 60s British rock, the emblematic music and suave of the Blow Monkeys were always one of the more stylish and classy sounds from UK 80s pop.

The line-up is almost the same, with Mick Anker on bass, Neville Henry on saxophone, and the only modern signing, Crispin Taylor, on the drums, standing in for Tony Kiley.

The Blow Monkeys will be reviving their emblematic 80s sound on Saturday, November 16 at Sala Roka Rock Voodoo Malaga at 8pm. Tickets are available from mutick.com for €56.