By Nina Cook • Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 23:22 • 1 minute read

Cruz Beckham, 19, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29. | Credit: @cruzbeckham/@jackie.apostel, ig.

Cruz Beckham, the 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, has recently stirred up online discussion with his new relationship.

Spotted dancing in a park with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Jackie Apostel—a songwriter and former member of the Brazilian girl group Schutz—the couple’s affectionate display has attracted both support and criticism. While some fans find the ten-year age gap fascinating, or don’t think too much of it, others have voiced discomfort, calling it “gross.” This divide in opinion has sparked debates about double standards in age-gap relationships, especially when compared to cases where men are the older partner.

Age gaps in celebrity relationships are far from rare. Take, for instance, the iconic pairing of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, with a 25-year age difference, or the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and his younger girlfriends—a frequent subject of public commentary. Despite social norms evolving around such relationships, a double standard still seems to persist, with younger men and older women often facing harsher judgment.

Cruz Beckham’s relationship under scrutiny

For Cruz Beckham, however, the public scrutiny hasn’t deterred him. With over two million Instagram followers, he’s been open about his relationship with Jackie, sharing moments of their time together on social media. While the spotlight is a given in the Beckham family, Cruz’s focus is on his budding music career, where he’s following in the creative footsteps of his parents—though with a unique style of his own.

The Beckhams are no strangers to the public eye or controversy. Victoria and David Beckham, arguably one of the most famous couples in the world, have cultivated successful careers in music, fashion, and sports. David recently celebrated his achievements in football with a Netflix documentary, highlighting his career and family life, which offered a rare glimpse into the family dynamics and support they provide each other. Meanwhile, Victoria, whose fashion brand has received high acclaim, balances her thriving business with family life and is often seen supporting her children’s ventures, including Cruz’s musical aspirations—and his current relationship.

Public opinions on age-gap relationships vary, but Cruz and Jackie seem to be shrugging off the critics and focusing on enjoying their time together.

