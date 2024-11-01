Curtains rise on San Pedro del Pinatar’s new theatre

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2024 • 11:32 • 1 minute read

Bringing Arts to Life Image: sanpedrodelpinatar.es

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR has officially opened the new Geli Albaladejo Theatre, named after the beloved local actress known for her role in Manolito Gafotas.

A new stage for San Pedro del Pinatar’s arts scene

The opening ceremony brought together residents, regional leaders, and artists for a celebration of the arts, with live music, dance, and circus performances highlighting the theatre’s versatility.

Bringing the arts closer: What the new theatre offers

With seating for 500 and modern amenities, the theatre is expected to be a major cultural hub, providing a dedicated space for performances and events that the town previously lacked. Local officials, including regional president Fernando López Miras and Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez Aznar, attended the event, emphasising how the theatre will boost the area’s cultural offerings and serve as a gathering place for the community.

Upcoming shows and events at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre

The Geli Albaladejo Theatre has already announced a lineup of shows for the coming months, including plays, concerts, and family events, all aimed at enhancing the local arts scene. For more information about the upcoming schedule, you can check it out on the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall social media pages.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here