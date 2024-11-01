Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 01 Nov 2024 • 13:01 • 1 minute read
The DGT’s campaign encourages safe and sustainable e-scooter use across Spanish cities. | Credit: N332
Electric scooters (e-scooters) are gaining popularity across Spain, and in response the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has launched a new campaign aimed at promoting safe and responsible riding practices.
The increased use of e-scooters, especially in urban areas and big cities, has led to a corresponding rise in traffic violations and safety concerns. The DGT’s initiative seeks to educate riders on proper riding practices to ensure the safety of all road users.
A significant part of the DGT’s campaign focuses on highlighting common e-scooter violations and reducing incidents. Many riders remain unaware of existing regulations around e-scooter use, which can lead to risky behaviours such as riding on pavements, failing to wear helmets, and carrying passengers. These actions not only endanger riders but also put pedestrians at risk, particularly in busy urban areas. The campaign aims to curb these behaviours by encouraging adherence to traffic laws.
The DGT reinforces essential safety guidelines to promote responsible riding. E-scooters are permitted only on roads and cycle paths, and riding on pavements or pedestrian areas is prohibited. Although helmet use is not universally mandatory, it is highly recommended as a key protective measure to reduce the risk of injury.
Additionally, carrying passengers on e-scooters is strictly prohibited, as it compromises stability and increases the risk of accidents. Riders are also reminded to stick to a speed limit of 25 km/h and to adhere to local traffic signs and signals. Through these guidelines, the DGT hopes to establish safer habits among e-scooter users.
This campaign is part of Spain’s broader goal to foster sustainable urban mobility. E-scooters offer an eco-friendly alternative to cars, helping to ease traffic congestion and reduce emissions in urban centres. By encouraging safer riding practices, the DGT aims to promote road safety as well as support the long-term viability of e-scooters as a sustainable mode of transport.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
