Digital technology is a major aspect of our daily lives, from WhatsApp messages and emails to streaming and scrolling social media. The environmental cost of our online carbon footprint is becoming harder to ignore.

The Guardian recently explored the surprising carbon emissions of everyday digital tasks, such as emails and video calls, highlighting how our seemingly harmless online activities add up to a sizable environmental impact. While tech giants invest in vast data centres to keep up with our growing digital demands, people are being encouraged to consider a “data diet” to help reduce their personal carbon footprint.

A typical day online: Carbon footprint

For an average person, daily online activities come with surprising carbon costs. Simply sending an email generates around 17g of CO₂ emissions. The Guardian’s reporter found that even receiving a detailed email from their editor and spending three minutes reading it added 17g of CO₂ to their carbon tally. For context, while one email might seem insignificant, the emissions grow rapidly with each click and swipe.

Streaming is even more energy-intensive, with Netflix estimating that HD video streaming uses about 3GB of data per hour, generating 36g of CO₂ per hour – equivalent to boiling a kettle. WhatsApp group chats generate 2.35kg of CO₂ each week, and video calls consume up to 15MB per minute, adding to the ongoing emissions.

Billions are being invested into data centres

Vast data centres globally house everything, processing and storing data around the clock. Companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft have invested billions into data centre expansion, with Amazon alone spending £8 billion (€9.5 billion) in the UK over the next five years.

However, awareness is growing around tracking carbon footprints, with many initiatives being put in place to help reduce carbon footprint. Last year, Spain’s Guardia Civil showed their commitment to reducing environmental impact by registering the calculation of their carbon footprint.

Strategies for reducing personal digital emissions

Researcher Alex de Vries from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands suggests a “digital sobriety” approach to reduce the environmental impact of our digital lives. Everyday steps can make a difference, such as opting for standard definition instead of HD while streaming or using text-based communication rather than video calls whenever possible. He points out, “When you’re using [digital applications], it’s not like you have something popping up…telling you, ‘Hey, this activity has this carbon footprint.’”

Adopting such mindful habits could significantly cut back on individual digital emissions. For instance, simply relying on emojis rather than GIFs in messaging apps reduces data usage because emojis are stored locally, whereas GIFs require a fresh download from data centres.

The bigger picture: How billionaires’ lifestyles affect digital emissions

While individual actions are essential, the carbon footprints of the world’s wealthiest are on a different scale altogether. Oxfam recently reported that billionaires’ luxury lifestyles and investments, particularly in fossil fuels, contribute massively to global emissions. Figures reveal that private jets and yachts used by billionaires including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos emitted thousands of tonnes of CO₂ in a year – emissions equivalent to hundreds of years’ worth for the average individual.

In addition, Oxfam’s report highlights how their investments in high-polluting industries vastly outweigh emissions from private transport alone. For instance, billionaires’ portfolios in industries like oil and mining generate around 340 times the emissions of their jets and yachts combined. If such excessive carbon footprints became common, global warming could increase, driving climate change further.

While technology’s environmental footprint can feel daunting, our individual choices can make a difference. Simple changes are small steps towards a lower digital carbon footprint. Ultimately, though, tech companies and policy changes will play a crucial role in managing emissions on a larger scale.